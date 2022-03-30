Where to draw the ‘punch’line?

Not all jokes are funny. But does that mean one can resort to violence to unleash the fury on a comic who is at the job? This question has rattled comedians across the world, leaving many wondering whether the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap scene at the Oscars ceremony sets a “dangerous precedent” that allows comedians to be assaulted by the audience if a joke doesn’t go down well.

Comedian-author Papa CJ took to Twitter to express his disapproval, and wrote: “If there are no consequences for #WillSmith getting on stage and slapping #ChrisRock at the #Oscars, then it sends a signal to audiences all over the world that you can assault a comedian for telling a joke that you did not like and get away with it (sic).” Talking to us, he says, “Physical violence as a response to a comedian’s joke you are offended by sets a dangerous precedent. It doesn’t mean you agree with a joke or that you are condoning being insensitive.”

Comedian Amit Tandon adds that when someone of Smith’s stature is involved in such an incident, it’s like “justifying violence against every artiste”. He says, “What’s scarier is that many are defending his action. Imagine if something like this happened in school, the kid would be suspended. But here, Smith gets an Oscar after slapping a colleague!”

Comedian Neeti Palta feels that Rock was “just doing his job”. She adds, “Actually, Will Smith laughed initially. It was Jada (Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife; the joke was cracked on her) who didn’t look amused. He could have shown disapproval by shaking his head or any other non-violent way. Funnily enough, my timeline is flooded with men saying he’s a hero because he defended his woman. The joke may have been in bad taste, but nothing justifies the assault.” Comedian Radhika Vaz adds, “I don’t think this was Will Smith’s finest moment. It wasn’t the most tasteful joke given that she (Jada) suffers from a condition that leads to hair loss. But slapping Chris wasn’t okay.”

Will Smith has issued a public apology to Chris Rock, after slapping him at the recently held Academy Awards. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be (sic),” he wrote.

