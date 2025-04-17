Where was Amal? George Clooney’s solo broadway debut sparks buzz

George Clooney returned to the spotlight with his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck—a stage adaptation of his acclaimed 2005 film—on April 3 at Manhattan’s Winter Garden Theatre. George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk on the red carpet during arrivals for the movie 'Wolfs'.(REUTERS)

Clooney reunited with several of his former ER castmates: Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, and Anthony Edwards.

“So very proud of my friend,” Noah wrote on Instagram the next day. “So very happy for the reunion.”

Where was Amal Clooney?

However, while George was surrounded by love and support, one person was notably absent: his wife, Amal Clooney. When asked about her absence, the actor simply said, “She’s with the kids.”

“It definitely raised a lot of eyebrows, which brought up all the divorce rumors that have swirled around them for years,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

“The truth about their marriage is that they’re content raising a family together without having to be around each other all the time.”

“Amal definitely doesn’t need to be in the spotlight. Her work as an international human rights lawyer is very serious, and she would rather the public focus on that.”

How the Clooneys keep their relationship strong

The veteran Batman star himself acknowledged in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “We have plenty of issues—real, proper security issues—that we have to deal with on a fairly daily basis. We don’t really want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention to that.”

Because of these concerns—and Amal’s ongoing legal work—it made more sense for her to stay in Europe with their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, rather than move the family to New York. “She planned on staying in Europe and having George visit on his days off,” another insider told In Touch.

But with the Broadway schedule keeping George tied to NYC six days a week, “he realized he wouldn’t be happy spending so much time apart from them.”

“She totally rearranged her life so that he could pursue this dream,” the insider shared. “He’s incredibly grateful for her support.”

“Obviously, they have to work on their relationship like everyone else, but they’ve always had their own separate interests,” the source added.