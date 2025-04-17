George Clooney reveals which Dem he thinks can retake White House in 2028, ‘He’s a proper leader’

George Clooney has argued that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is separating himself from the group of potential Democratic 2028 presidential contenders. On being asked which Democrat he feels can retake the White House, Clooney told CNN host Jake Tapper, “There’s one person in particular I think is spectacular.” George Clooney reveals which Dem he thinks can retake White House in 2028 (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Oscar-winning actor named Clooney after praising Democratic Govs. Andy Beshear and Gretchen Whitmer, of Kentucky and Michigan, respectively. “But who I think is … levitating above that is Wes Moore,” Clooney said.

‘He’s a proper leader’

Clooney said Moore’s response to the 2024 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, his combat service, as well as his work at a George Soros-backed venture philanthropy firm were some reasons why he stands out in the crowd. “I think he is a guy that has handled this tragedy in Baltimore beautifully. He does two tours of duty in Afghanistan – active duty. He speaks beautifully. He’s smart. He ran a hedge fund – the Robin Hood Foundation. He’s a proper leader,” Clooney said.

“I like him a lot,” he added. “I think he could be someone we could all join in behind.”

Clooney had notably called for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race in 2024 in a New York Times op-ed. He has now said that Democrats do not have a lot of time to look for the right candidate to rally behind.

“We have to find somebody rather soon,” Clooney stressed. “It’s our job now to put together a proper team to stand up because [Democrats are] right now polling very poorly.”

Moore publicly supported former president Biden in the run-up to his withdrawal from the presidential race last year amid concerns about the then-president’s mental acuity and age. Last year, Moore found himself in the midst of a controversy when the New York Times accused him of lying about being a prestigious Bronze Star recipient on a 2006 White House fellowship application.