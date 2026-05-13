Who is Alyce Huckstepp? Inside her love story with Jamie Foxx as they expect their first child together

Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child and his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, TMZ reported.

Jamie Foxx and girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp are expecting their first child together.(Photos: X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Foxx is already father to daughters Corinne Foxx, 32, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline, and Anelise Foxx, 17, with ex Kristin Grannis. The baby will be Huckstepp’s first child.

While Foxx is one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces, his girlfriend keeps a very low profile. Huckstepp does not appear to have any social media presence, which means very little is publicly known about her. Foxx has also largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, making her one of the more private partners of a major celebrity.

“Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it,” a source told People about the actor's dating life in 2018. “He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Michael Mott? Frontier Airlines suicide victim at Denver airport identified as tragic details emerge Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp’s love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Michael Mott? Frontier Airlines suicide victim at Denver airport identified as tragic details emerge Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp’s love story {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Foxx and Huckstepp were first spotted together in public in August 2023. They were seen dining with a group at Nobu in Malibu, California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Foxx and Huckstepp were first spotted together in public in August 2023. They were seen dining with a group at Nobu in Malibu, California. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There are also a couple of earlier sightings, though neither is confirmed to be Huckstepp. In May 2022, Foxx was photographed with an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht in the south of France. It is unclear if that woman was Huckstepp. In August 2022, Huckstepp attended the premiere of Foxx's Netflix film Day Shift. She was photographed on the red carpet but did not pose with Foxx at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are also a couple of earlier sightings, though neither is confirmed to be Huckstepp. In May 2022, Foxx was photographed with an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht in the south of France. It is unclear if that woman was Huckstepp. In August 2022, Huckstepp attended the premiere of Foxx's Netflix film Day Shift. She was photographed on the red carpet but did not pose with Foxx at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In July 2023, Foxx filmed a BetMGM commercial. A source who was at the shoot told People that Huckstepp was on set for at least one day. "They seemed cozy," the source said. "[Foxx] had people around but they weren't surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors."

Also Read: Who is Chelsea Handler? Inside her dating history, from 50 Cent to Jo Koy

In October 2024, Huckstepp was at the Atlanta taping of Foxx's Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… She was seen toasting Foxx, who had suffered a stroke in 2023, in a video that Gayle King posted on Instagram.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In January 2025, according to multiple reports, couple had split. However, nearly four months later, they were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu together. That October, they were seen together again at Kiki on the River in Miami.

On May 12, 2026, Foxx is expecting his third child. In a December 2021 appearance on Ellen Digital's Dad Confessions, he said his favorite part of fatherhood is hearing his daughters call him "dad." "Watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through," he said, per People.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON