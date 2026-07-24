Netflix's new true-crime documentary Toxic Love Story has renewed interest in the case of Ian Diaz and Angela Connell Diaz, whose relationship became one of California's most disturbing cyberstalking and fraud investigations.

Angela Diaz completed her prison sentence and was released on July 19, 2020. She remained on parole until July 19, 2021. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

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At first glance, Ian and Angela appeared to have a nearly perfect life. Living in Anaheim, California, the couple seemed to be building a future together. Angela claimed she was pregnant, and the pair reported receiving a series of disturbing emails that appeared to come from Michelle Hadley, Ian's former fiancée.

According to statements from Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, the couple said Hadley even pretended to be Angela and responded to a "rape fantasies" advertisement, giving Angela's name, picture, and address. All of this led to an alleged rape attempt in Angela's garage.

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Who is Angela Diaz?

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{{^usCountry}} Angela Connell, later Angela Diaz, met US Deputy Marshal Ian Diaz at a Starbucks in Anaheim shortly after his relationship with Michelle Hadley ended. According to the Netflix documentary and investigators, the relationship progressed rapidly. Within weeks, Ian proposed, and Angela moved into the Anaheim condominium he had once shared with Michelle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angela Connell, later Angela Diaz, met US Deputy Marshal Ian Diaz at a Starbucks in Anaheim shortly after his relationship with Michelle Hadley ended. According to the Netflix documentary and investigators, the relationship progressed rapidly. Within weeks, Ian proposed, and Angela moved into the Anaheim condominium he had once shared with Michelle. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after the marriage, Angela claimed she was pregnant with twins. According to prosecutors, that pregnancy never existed.

Investigators later discovered that Angela had allegedly carried out multiple fraudulent schemes beyond the cyberstalking case. Authorities accused her of faking cervical cancer, pretending to be an attorney, forging doctors' notes, fabricating a pregnancy, and impersonating two of Ian's former girlfriends through email.

She finally got caught in the 2016 case after she and Ian reported receiving threatening emails from someone using the name "Lilithistruth." The messages allegedly threatened Angela, her unborn babies, and included violent imagery.

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The couple insisted that Michelle Hadley, Ian's former fiancée, was responsible. Michelle was arrested and faced charges that could have resulted in life imprisonment.

However, investigators later determined that the evidence pointed elsewhere.

What did Angela Diaz do?

Authorities concluded that Angela had helped create the threatening emails as part of a scheme to frame Michelle Hadley.

According to federal prosecutors, Angela used increasingly graphic language and disturbing images to convince investigators that Michelle posed a serious public safety threat. Prosecutors later alleged that both Angela and Ian coordinated the operation using anonymously registered email accounts, VPN services and encrypted messaging platforms.

Initially, Ian attempted to distance himself from the conspiracy and even annulled his marriage, claiming Angela had acted alone.

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That narrative later changed.

Federal prosecutors concluded that Ian had played a central role in planning the scheme.

In 2017, Angela pleaded guilty to several charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery and falsely reporting a crime. “Even while pleading guilty, Diaz showed no remorse, compassion, or empathy for the victim,” Rackauckas said.

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Where is she now?

Angela was sentenced in 2017 to five years in California state prison.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, she entered prison in January 2018 after receiving credit for time already served while awaiting sentencing.

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According to Oxygen, she completed her prison sentence and was released on July 19, 2020. She remained on parole until July 19, 2021.

Netflix stated that Angela has since moved to another US state. Her exact location has not been publicly disclosed, and she declined to participate in A Toxic Love Story.