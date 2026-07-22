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Who is Devyn Dalton? 5 things to know about Matt Damon's ‘The Odyssey’ stunt double with 'the greatest arms’

Matt Damon credits his body double Devyn Dalton for some of his ripped look in The Odyssey. Here's everything we know about her.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 05:04:31 IST
By Khushi Arora
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As Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wins over audiences worldwide. Matt Damon's ripped look in the epic movie has caught fans' attention, but the Oscar winner says he can't take all the credit. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, he revealed that some of the film's memorable arm shots actually belonged to his stunt double.

Matt Damon credits his body double Devyn Dalton for some of his muscular look in The Odyssey. (Instagram/ @devyn.dalton)
Matt Damon credits his body double Devyn Dalton for some of his muscular look in The Odyssey. (Instagram/ @devyn.dalton)

“When we did the force perspective stuff with the Laestrygonians… there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet and then they got stunt men who were under five feet. My double was a woman, a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I've ever seen. When she came into the catering tent, it was the first time I met her. I went up and hugged her and thanked her for all the work she put in,” Damon said.

“There are those shots where you see these giants looming over me [and that's her],” Damon added. “It was almost 100% my arms in the movie, but you got to give it up where it's due.”

Damon's body double who performed the Laestrygonians scene where Odysseus is chased and attacked by the giants, was performed by a 34-year-old Devyn Dalton, who is more than foot shorter than him and 21 years younger.

Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

After The Odyssey released in theaters on July 17, Dalton shared an Instagram post. with pictures and clips from behind the scenes of the film. She wrote in the caption, “No spoilers just yet, but I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of the Laestrygonian battle. Stunt doubling the incredible @matt_damon_official. An epic team effort. We worked hard, shared plenty of laughs, and created memories I'll never forget.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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