Who is Devyn Dalton? 5 things to know about Matt Damon's ‘The Odyssey’ stunt double with 'the greatest arms’

As Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wins over audiences worldwide. Matt Damon's ripped look in the epic movie has caught fans' attention, but the Oscar winner says he can't take all the credit. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, he revealed that some of the film's memorable arm shots actually belonged to his stunt double.

Matt Damon credits his body double Devyn Dalton for some of his muscular look in The Odyssey. (Instagram/ @devyn.dalton)

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“When we did the force perspective stuff with the Laestrygonians… there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet and then they got stunt men who were under five feet. My double was a woman, a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I've ever seen. When she came into the catering tent, it was the first time I met her. I went up and hugged her and thanked her for all the work she put in,” Damon said.

“There are those shots where you see these giants looming over me [and that's her],” Damon added. “It was almost 100% my arms in the movie, but you got to give it up where it's due.”

Damon's body double who performed the Laestrygonians scene where Odysseus is chased and attacked by the giants, was performed by a 34-year-old Devyn Dalton, who is more than foot shorter than him and 21 years younger.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 'Just buy a ticket': Christopher Nolan cites ‘Obsession’ as he teases horror film after The Odyssey's record debut 5 thins to know about Devyn Dalton Devyn Dalton is a Canadian actor, dancer and stunt performer known for her motion capture roles and voice work. She started acting and dancing young and was scouted by an agent in her hometown of Edmonton, who brought her into the film industry in Vancouver. As per IMDb, her first feature film was Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where she played two lead live-action roles. This began her career as a motion capture artist, working alongside stars like Andy Serkis and Terry Notary. She later returned for the franchise's third film, War of the Planet of the Apes, playing Cornelius. Nickelodeon cast her as the lead in A Fairly Odd Christmas alongside Drake Bell and Daniella Monet, and she also played Gretel in Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library. She has also worked on The BFG alongside Steven Spielberg, which she calls one of her most rewarding projects. Devyn has stunt credits in Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters, Godzilla, Once Upon a Time, Arrow, Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events, X-Files, Wonder and Legion. She has also been part of big features like X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Skyscraper and The Predator, and has done voice work in Barbie's Rock N' Royal, Beyblade Burst and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, per IMDb. Devyn played Cosmo in The Electric State, working with the Russo Brothers and reuniting with Millie Bobby Brown, whom she had earlier worked with as a stunt double in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Intruders. She trained with movement coach Terry Notary for the role and is set to next appear in Thunderbolts and The Last of Us, according to The Hollywood Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 'Just buy a ticket': Christopher Nolan cites ‘Obsession’ as he teases horror film after The Odyssey's record debut 5 thins to know about Devyn Dalton Devyn Dalton is a Canadian actor, dancer and stunt performer known for her motion capture roles and voice work. She started acting and dancing young and was scouted by an agent in her hometown of Edmonton, who brought her into the film industry in Vancouver. As per IMDb, her first feature film was Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where she played two lead live-action roles. This began her career as a motion capture artist, working alongside stars like Andy Serkis and Terry Notary. She later returned for the franchise's third film, War of the Planet of the Apes, playing Cornelius. Nickelodeon cast her as the lead in A Fairly Odd Christmas alongside Drake Bell and Daniella Monet, and she also played Gretel in Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library. She has also worked on The BFG alongside Steven Spielberg, which she calls one of her most rewarding projects. Devyn has stunt credits in Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters, Godzilla, Once Upon a Time, Arrow, Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events, X-Files, Wonder and Legion. She has also been part of big features like X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Skyscraper and The Predator, and has done voice work in Barbie's Rock N' Royal, Beyblade Burst and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, per IMDb. Devyn played Cosmo in The Electric State, working with the Russo Brothers and reuniting with Millie Bobby Brown, whom she had earlier worked with as a stunt double in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Intruders. She trained with movement coach Terry Notary for the role and is set to next appear in Thunderbolts and The Last of Us, according to The Hollywood Times. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

After The Odyssey released in theaters on July 17, Dalton shared an Instagram post. with pictures and clips from behind the scenes of the film. She wrote in the caption, “No spoilers just yet, but I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of the Laestrygonian battle. Stunt doubling the incredible @matt_damon_official. An epic team effort. We worked hard, shared plenty of laughs, and created memories I'll never forget.”