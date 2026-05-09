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Who is Frank Musoke? Nick Cannon's ex-account manager accused of stealing $2M from The Masked Singer star

Frank Musoke, a former Beverly Hills account manager has been federally charged with allegedly stealing over $2 million from Nick Cannon.

May 09, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A former account manager at a Beverly Hills business management firm has been charged with stealing more than $2 million from a celebrity client who sources tell TMZ is Nick Cannon and now he is believed to have fled the country.

Who is Frank Musoke?

Former account manager Frank Musoke is accused of stealing over $2 million.(Instagram screenshot/ @nickcannon)

Frank Musoke who is 38, formerly of Woodland Hills in California, worked as an account manager at a high-end Beverly Hills business management and tax firm, identified in court documents only as "Company A," according to the US Attorney's Office as cited by TMZ.

The firm primarily served high-net-worth celebrities in the entertainment industry and Musoke's job was to manage the complete financial and business affairs of an elite clientele helping clients with asset protection, investment strategies and financial planning, according to Patch.

In that role, Musoke was trusted with full access to his clients' financial accounts, including control of their debit cards and personal identification numbers. Federal prosecutors say he abused that access for years.

Prosecutors say the scheme did not stop at theft. According to Patch, between May 2021 and May 2023, Musoke filed false federal income tax returns in which he failed to report approximately $1.76 million in income he had allegedly stolen which led to three tax evasion charges on top of five wire fraud counts, for a total of an eight-count indictment.

Also Read: Why ShinyHunters hacked Canvas, Vimeo- Inside the group’s ‘pay or leak’ strategy

So where is Musoke now?

Authorities believe Musoke has fled to Uganda, where he reportedly holds dual citizenship with the United States, US Attorney's Office cited by TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to five years for each tax evasion count, according to Patch.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us crime news us news theft beverly hills entertainment hollywood
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Who is Frank Musoke? Nick Cannon's ex-account manager accused of stealing $2M from The Masked Singer star
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