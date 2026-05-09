Who is Frank Musoke? Nick Cannon's ex-account manager accused of stealing $2M from The Masked Singer star

A former account manager at a Beverly Hills business management firm has been charged with stealing more than $2 million from a celebrity client who sources tell TMZ is Nick Cannon and now he is believed to have fled the country.

Who is Frank Musoke?

Former account manager Frank Musoke is accused of stealing over $2 million.(Instagram screenshot/ @nickcannon)

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Frank Musoke who is 38, formerly of Woodland Hills in California, worked as an account manager at a high-end Beverly Hills business management and tax firm, identified in court documents only as "Company A," according to the US Attorney's Office as cited by TMZ.

The firm primarily served high-net-worth celebrities in the entertainment industry and Musoke's job was to manage the complete financial and business affairs of an elite clientele helping clients with asset protection, investment strategies and financial planning, according to Patch.

In that role, Musoke was trusted with full access to his clients' financial accounts, including control of their debit cards and personal identification numbers. Federal prosecutors say he abused that access for years.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the indictment, Musoke used his access to a celebrity client's bank account between December 2019 and June 2023 to drain more than $2 million without the client's knowledge or permission, as per Patch. Prosecutors allege he withdrew approximately $1.73 million from ATMs, spent $165,270 on Amazon purchases, racked up $191,543 in personal travel expenses and spent more than $160,000 on other personal expenses, according to the US Attorney's Office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the indictment, Musoke used his access to a celebrity client's bank account between December 2019 and June 2023 to drain more than $2 million without the client's knowledge or permission, as per Patch. Prosecutors allege he withdrew approximately $1.73 million from ATMs, spent $165,270 on Amazon purchases, racked up $191,543 in personal travel expenses and spent more than $160,000 on other personal expenses, according to the US Attorney's Office. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The indictment identifies the victim only as "Individual A,” described as a well-known television host and producer who had been a client of the firm for nearly 20 years. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the victim is Nick Cannon, the creator of Wild 'n Out and the star host of The Masked Singer. The firm allegedly discovered the missing money and fired Musoke in July 2023, according TMZ and Patch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The indictment identifies the victim only as "Individual A,” described as a well-known television host and producer who had been a client of the firm for nearly 20 years. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the victim is Nick Cannon, the creator of Wild 'n Out and the star host of The Masked Singer. The firm allegedly discovered the missing money and fired Musoke in July 2023, according TMZ and Patch. {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors say the scheme did not stop at theft. According to Patch, between May 2021 and May 2023, Musoke filed false federal income tax returns in which he failed to report approximately $1.76 million in income he had allegedly stolen which led to three tax evasion charges on top of five wire fraud counts, for a total of an eight-count indictment.

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So where is Musoke now?

Authorities believe Musoke has fled to Uganda, where he reportedly holds dual citizenship with the United States, US Attorney's Office cited by TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to five years for each tax evasion count, according to Patch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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