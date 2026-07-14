Why did Christopher Nolan choose Matt Damon as Odysseus in ‘The Odyssey’? Filmmaker explains

Christopher Nolan has opened up about casting Matt Damon as Odysseus in The Odyssey, explaining that the actor’s relationship with audiences was a major factor behind his decision.

Nolan (R) said Damon’s previous performances reflected the qualities he wanted for Odysseus. (AP, Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about the upcoming mythological epic, Nolan said Damon has a rare ability to make viewers emotionally invest in his characters, which was important for a complex figure like Odysseus.

The filmmaker said audiences needed to follow Odysseus through his struggles, flaws and difficult choices during his journey home after the Trojan War.

Nolan mentioned Damon’s ability to disappear into roles while still maintaining a strong connection with viewers, making him a suitable choice to lead a story centered on one of Greek mythology’s most famous heroes.

Why Nolan saw Damon as the perfect fit

Nolan said Damon’s previous performances reflected the qualities he wanted for Odysseus, a character who is both relatable and extraordinary. “You need somebody who will take the audience on this journey,” Nolan said in an interview with the The Associated Press (AP). “With Matt, he’s able to combine that iconic sort of superhero thing with a very, very emotionally accessible and comprehensible person.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The director pointed to Damon’s role as Mark Watney in The Martian, where he played an ordinary man fighting for survival in an extreme situation, and his portrayal of Jason Bourne, a skilled action hero facing impossible challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The director pointed to Damon’s role as Mark Watney in The Martian, where he played an ordinary man fighting for survival in an extreme situation, and his portrayal of Jason Bourne, a skilled action hero facing impossible challenges. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Inside Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon's chai break before The Odyssey Mumbai premiere. See pics

The casting also continues the creative partnership between Nolan and Damon, who previously worked together in Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer (2023).

The film’s star-studded cast

In Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic, Damon plays Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca who attempts to return home after the Trojan War.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film follows Odysseus’ long and dangerous journey back to his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and his son Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland.

The cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and several other notable actors.

The Odyssey marks Nolan’s first feature film after Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Also Read: Tom Holland blown away by Indian fans at The Odyssey India premiere: ‘No one brings energy like you’

Christopher Nolan responds to backlash over ‘The Odyssey’ casting

Nolan has also addressed criticism surrounding the film’s casting in an interview with The Telegraph, saying that early reactions before a movie’s release often do not reflect the final work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Comes with the territory,” Nolan said when asked about the backlash. “But look, these conversations that happen before people see the film, they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet.”

The filmmaker compared the reaction to criticism he faced while making his Batman trilogy, where some casting decisions were questioned before the films reached audiences.

Nolan said he learned from those experiences that filmmakers must focus on creating the strongest version of a story rather than responding to outside expectations.

“All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way,” he said.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.