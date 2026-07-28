Why did Suri Cruise drop Tom Cruise's last name? What happened between her and her father

Suri Cruise has officially severed ties with her estranged father, Tom Cruise. The 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has legally dropped the surname Cruise and changed her last name to Noelle.

Why did Suri Cruise drop her father's name?

Suri Cruise has legally changed her last name to Noelle. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Suri first made headlines for not using her father's surname when she skipped it in the ceremony pamphlet of her graduation from LaGuardia High School in June 2024. At the time, a source told Page Six that Suri was "showing praise for her mother" by using Noelle Holmes' middle name.

The source added that the then-teen wanted to "avoid the paparazzi," establish her "own identity" and “start fresh at college.”

However, according to People, Cruise's limited time with Suri after his 2012 divorce from Holmes had also come under scrutiny earlier. In a 2013 deposition tied to his lawsuit against Bauer Publishing, Cruise admitted he didn't see Suri who was then 7 and half, in person for over 100 days.

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{{^usCountry}} During the same deposition, Cruise revealed Suri was no longer practicing Scientology. When asked if Holmes left him to "protect" Suri from the religion, he said, "I find that question offensive. There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion," though he admitted it was "one of the assertions" behind the divorce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same deposition, Cruise revealed Suri was no longer practicing Scientology. When asked if Holmes left him to "protect" Suri from the religion, he said, "I find that question offensive. There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion," though he admitted it was "one of the assertions" behind the divorce. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened between Suri and Tom Cruise?

Public records show Suri registered to vote in Pennsylvania, where she currently lives, in October 2024 during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University. She registered in Allegheny County using the name Suri Noelle, indicating that is now her legal name, as per Page Six.

Page Six confirmed that Suri did not file a legal name change request in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, where she now lives. This suggests she may have legally changed her name in New York before leaving for college. Before moving to Pennsylvania, Suri lived with her mother, Katie Holmes, 47, in New York, where name change requests are automatically sealed or can be sealed upon request. It is not known exactly when "Suri Noelle" became her legal name but she has been using the name publicly for several years.

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Tom, a devout Scientologist and Holmes welcomed Suri, their only child together, in April 2006, before getting married seven months later, as per Page Six. After the couple divorced in August 2012, Suri stayed with her mother. Holmes has admitted in recent years that she and Suri “kind of grew up together."

As per IMDb, Suri is the only biological child of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. She has two older half-siblings, Isabella and Connor Cruise, whom Tom Cruise adopted with his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman.

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