Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Why JK Rowling wasn’t part of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion special
hollywood

Why JK Rowling wasn’t part of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion special

Ever since news emerged that JK Rowling wasn’t an active part of the reunion, many had speculated that she was dropped by the makers owing to recent controversies.
JK Rowling appeared in the Harry Potter anniversary special but through archival footage.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary special Return to Hogwarts begins streaming on January 1. While most of the major players involved in the films - the actors, directors and even the producers - have returned to share their experiences, the creator of the Harry Potter universe is conspicuous by her absence. Author JK Rowling only appears in the special through archival footage shot earlier. A recent article has claimed that it was she who refused to be a part of the special.

Ever since news emerged that JK Rowling wasn’t an active part of the reunion, many had speculated that she was dropped by the makers owing to recent controversies. In the last couple of years, several comments from the author have attracted criticism with many calling her transphobic. On her part, Rowling has denied this tag and stated in the past that ‘trans lives matter’ and ‘trans rights are human rights’.

RELATED STORIES

However, as it turns out, her absence from Return to Hogwarts doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the controversies. An Entertainment Weekly report states that “an invitation was extended to Rowling to participate, but her team determined the archived comments from the writer were adequate.” As a result, while other cast and crew members appear in the special on the very sets used in the eight Harry Potter films, JK Rowling’s portions are from a 2019 recording.

Also read: Harry Potter reunion reviews are out, here's what critics say

The special marks 20 years of the release of the first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It begins streaming on January 1 on Amazon Prime Video in India.

The Harry Potter universe was created by JK Rowling, who published the first book in 1996. The books have sold more than half a billion copies worldwide. The eight films based on the seven books have been enormously successful as well, earning over $7.7 billion at the global box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
harry potter jk rowling
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP