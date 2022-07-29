Will Smith apologises again to Chris Rock and his mother for Oscars slap incident: 'It's been a minute...'

Actor Will Smith once again apologised to comedian Chris Rock whom he had slapped during Oscars 2022. On Instagram, Will shared a long video and explained his thoughts after the incident. Will said that he reached out to Chris but the comedian is not ready to talk. (Also read: Chris Rock addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap incident)

Will Smith apologised to Chris and his family, including his mother Rose Rock. The video begins with text that read, “It's been a minute... Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions and I wanted to take some time to answer."

In the video, Will said, “Why didn't you apologise to Chris in your acceptance speech?" “I was fogged out by that point. It was all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris. I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk,” answered the actor.

Will said he didn’t realise how many people he ended up hurting with the incident and apologised to Chris Rock's mother. After the controversy around Will Smith’s slap, the actor travelled to India for a spiritual journey. Talking about his last three months, he continued, “This is probably irreplaceable. I spent last 3 months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment and I will not unpack all that right now. I can say that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

It all began in March this year Will had smacked Chris after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Jada shave her head ever since she was diagnosed with alopecia areata. Addressing the same, Will clarified that it wasn’t his wife who asked him to make the choice during the Oscars night.

“It's like, I made a choice on my own from my own experience, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with, sorry babe, sorry to my kids and family for the heat that I that I brought on all of us,” he said. Will also apologised to fellow nominees at the Oscars 2022.

“I am human and I made a mistake and I am trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***,” said Will and apologised to everyone he has let down with his behaviour. Meanwhile, The Academy has banned Will Smith after the incident for the next 10 years. The decision was made after the actor resigned from the Academy.

Previously Will Smith had shared a note over the matter. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” read an excerpt from his apology statement.

