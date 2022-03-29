Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith had a blast at Oscars afterparty just hours after he slapped Chris Rock. Watch

Will Smith was happy as he won his first Oscar at the recently held Academy Awards. After creating a storm by slapping presenter Chris Rock at the ceremony, Will Smith seemed to have submerged himself in the celebrations as he had a great time at the after party. Videos of him show him posing for selfies, grooving and singing along with the music on the dance floor with his Oscar trophy in one hand. Also read: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock after the latter cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Jada is partilly bald as she suffers from alopecia.ho

According to Variety, as the DJ played a medley of Will Smith’s hit songs from the 90s, the actor sang along to Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It and Miami while grooving on the dance floor, swinging his gold statue in the air. On being asked how he was doing, he told the portal, “It’s all about love.” Several other celebrities like Ricky Martin, Trevor Noah, Cynthia Erivo and Tony Goldwyn also joined him in celebrating and congratulating him for his win.

Will Smith won his first Oscar for best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in the film, King Richard. Minutes before he collected his trophy, he had slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage for making fun of his wife Jada. The whole controversy erupted after comedian Chris Rock joked about Jada's shaved head. The comedian said he couldn't wait to see Jada, who has alopecia, star in G.I. Jane 2 which led Smith to go up on stage and slap him. Will returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

During his speech after receiving the trophy, Will used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. Later, he penned a long post on Instagram to apologise to Chris as well.

