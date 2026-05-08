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Will Smith’s sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed after judge finds claims insufficient

A California judge dismisses Brian King Joseph's lawsuit against Will Smith, citing insufficient evidence for harassment and wrongful termination.

May 08, 2026 12:56 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Hollywood actor Will Smith has secured a major legal victory after a California judge dismissed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against him by a former tour collaborator. The case, which drew significant attention over the past few months, stemmed from allegations connected to the actor’s 2025 tour operations.

The allegations against Will Smith

Will Smith’s sexual harassment case dismissed. (AFP)

According to a TMZ report, the lawsuit was filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, best known for appearing on America’s Got Talent. Joseph had worked as part of Smith’s touring team in 2025 and claimed that an unsettling incident during a stay in Las Vegas eventually led to his dismissal.

Joseph alleged that while he was away from his hotel room, someone entered the space and left behind several items, including wipes, beer, and HIV medication. He also claimed there was a handwritten note signed by someone identified as Stone F, which allegedly read, “Brian, I’ll be back… just us.” His legal team argued that the incident amounted to harassment and accused Smith’s camp of creating an inappropriate work environment.

The grounds for dismissal

Although the ruling marks a significant win for Will Smith, the case may not be fully closed yet. The judge dismissed the lawsuit “with leave to amend,” meaning Joseph still has 30 days to revise and refile his complaint with additional evidence or details that address the court’s concerns.

If no amended complaint is submitted within the given timeframe, the dismissal could become permanent.

Who is Brian King Joseph?

Brian King Joseph is an electric violinist who gained fame as a finalist on the 13th season of America’s Got Talent. He has collaborated with major industry figures such as Snoop Dogg and Usher, and even performed at the 2021 BET Awards and an LA Rams halftime show.

 
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