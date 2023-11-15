Will Smith shuts down gay sex rumours after former assistant's shocking accusations

Will Smith has finally opened up on his former assistant's allegations about the I Am Legend star having physical relations with costar and friend Duane Martin. On Tuesday, November 14, a man who claims to be Smith's former assistant and close friend, made bold claims about the actor in a tell-all interview. Brother Bilaal claimed that he once walked in on Smith having anal sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar. However, a representative for Smith denied the accusations, calling them “unequivocally false.”

Actor Will Smith has shut down rumours about him( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In an interview with Tasha K, Bilaal revealed, “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.” However, according to TMZ, Smith's representative said, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.” The outlet also added that Smith is considering taking legal action against Bilaal for his bold accusations.

The video clip in which Bilaal accused Smith soon went viral just hours after being shared on social media. Fans were left shocked by the bombshell claims about the King Richard star. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Even if this is true, what people do behind closed doors is really their business. Entering someone’s dressing room with a key and exposing them is just weird and tacky. Mind yo business.” Another said, “My question is why tho? Why now and why is he slandering another black powerful man? It be your own ppl I swear!! Anything for a story and fame.”

Smith has recently been in the limelight after his wife Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the actor's Oscars slap. Jada revealed that she never expected him to hit Chris Rock and thought it was all a skit. In a shocking revelation, Jada also said that they had been separated for a long time before the Oscars incident. “When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?' I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side,” she said.

