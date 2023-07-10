‘What you doin’ over there?' Will Smith teases son Jaden about having kids in Instagram post on his 25th birthday

Will Smith couldn't resist cracking a joke at his son Jaden Smith's expense as he celebrated his 25th birthday. The actor and musician took to Instagram to wish Jaden a happy birthday but couldn't help but playfully tease him about not having any kids yet.

Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It's crazy that you're 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old," Will wrote in his Instagram post. "I'm just sayin'... Wha's up? What you doin' over there?"

Will's Parenting Journey

Will Smith became a father for the first time in 1992 when he welcomed his son Trey Smith with his then-wife Sheree Zampino. The couple eventually separated, and Will went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. Despite the separation, Will continued to co-parent Trey with Sheree, and Jada found her place as a stepmother.

Co-Parenting Dynamics

Zampino, who currently appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, spoke about the co-parenting dynamics between her, Will, and Jada in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. She acknowledged that there were challenges in the beginning but praised Jada for being "amazing" to Trey. Zampino emphasized that she is secure in her role as Trey's mother and believes that Jada's presence doesn't undermine that.

Expanding the Family

Will and Jada went on to have two more children together, Jaden and Willow, in 1998 and 2000, respectively. Will has previously spoken about his parenting style, which is rooted in respect and treating his children as individuals. The family has allowed their children the freedom to express themselves and make their own choices, as seen in Jaden's decision to ask for emancipation at the age of 15.

Heartfelt Moments

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a poignant memory on Red Table Talk, recalling the moment when Jaden expressed his desire to leave home and live his own life. Despite the initial heartbreak, Jada understood his need for independence and supported his decision. Jaden ultimately decided against emancipation and expressed his commitment to staying with his family.

Will's birthday tribute to Jaden shows the playful and loving dynamic between the father and son. While the joking reference to having kids may have elicited laughter, it also highlights the unique bond they share. As Jaden continues to forge his own path in life and career, it's clear that the Smith family supports each other through every stage of their journey.

