World’s most beautiful woman unfazed by Oscar loss, ‘getting a good night's sleep’ at Aspen Lake hideaway

Demi Moore may have lost the 2025 Oscars' Best Actress statuette to Anora star Mikey Madison, but she’s found peace—and a brand new title—in a far more serene setting: the shores of Aspen Lake. Demi Moore attends the TIME100 gala, celebrating the magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, in New York City, U.S., April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

Just days after losing the coveted Academy Award, the 62-year-old icon was named People magazine’s ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman.’ The magazine praised her “long-underrated acting chops” and her ability to reshape the conversation around beauty and power in Hollywood.

Moore had been the clear favourite for her fearless role in The Substance, a haunting look at society’s obsession with youth and perfection. Yet, the loss didn’t rattle her. Instead, she leaned into something far more rewarding: rest.

“I was just so happy to kind of sleep in, knowing I had nowhere to be,” she told People of her morning after the Oscars. “It was just a beautiful, easy day.”

Demi Moore is enjoying ‘relaxed’ life at her lakeside home in Aspen

The Hollywood veteran has found comfort in a slower, more intuitive approach to life: “I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.”

“I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty,” she shared.

Now, the World’s Most Beautiful Woman's days often begin with meditation and journaling, and her meals are rich in nutrients. “I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One,” she laughed.

Moore’s favourite place to recharge is her lakeside home in Aspen, Idaho, a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, a cosy retreat nestled in 10.5 acres of forest.

Purchased in 2000 after her split from Bruce Willis, the property became a sanctuary during the pandemic. Moore hunkered down here with loved ones during the pandemic period, and it remains a spot for holidays. Surrounded by towering trees, the home offers complete privacy.

Though its exact purchase price is unknown, Realtor.com estimates its value at $3.6 million.

It’s a far cry from her younger years, when she admits, “I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount… All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like.”

“I really then moved into the beauty and the innocence of the soul that came into this world, that in no way had a desire to be neglectful or less than nurturing,” the Indecent Proposal star expressed.