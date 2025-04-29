World's most beautiful woman backs Blake Lively because she knows this about Hollywood

While many celebrities seemed to keep their distance from Blake Lively at the TIME 100 Gala last week, 62-year-old actor, the World's most beautiful woman, wasn’t afraid to show her some love — Demi Moore. Demi Moore offers support to Blake Lively at the TIME 100 Gala, highlighting the troubling nature of harassment allegations in the industry.(AP/AFP)

The two actresses were spotted posing together for photos and shared a few laughs.

With a cloud of controversy surrounding Blake due to her connection to sexual harassment allegations involving her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, it was surprising — and significant — to see Demi so publicly in her corner. But was it just a polite red carpet moment? Apparently not.

ALSO READ| World's most beautiful woman is a 62-year-old actor who beat Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie

“This was not just a fake red carpet encounter,” a source who told Daily Mail. “Although Blake and Demi don’t hang out, they have been in touch.”

While other A-listers, like Taylor Swift, are reportedly pulling away from Blake, Demi is stepping forward.

Demi Moore knows some of Baldoni’s claims “could be true”

“Demi is supporting Blake and she finds it disturbing that she is getting so much hate.” World's most beautiful woman knows “knows how much sexual harassment happens in the industry and for many years prior to #MeToo it was brushed under the rug.”

Demi in 2019 revealed that her mother would take her to bars to attract men’s attention , and she being sexually assaulted at just 15 years old.

“If I were to look back I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself,” the Striptease star expressed at that time.

“It was one of the hardest things she has ever done,” the source told Daily Mail and added, “She didn’t think people would believe her,” which is why “she kept it inside for so long.”

ALSO READ| Demi Moore's most iconic photoshoot from 1991 featured nothing but body paint, inspired Pooja Bhatt's bold look

Notably, Blake herself hasn’t alleged personal experiences of sexual assault; she used her TIME 100 speech to bravely open up about her mother’s assault by a coworker before Blake was born.

“Demi is aware that some of what Justin is claiming could be true,” the source added.