Demi Moore's most iconic photoshoot from 1991 featured nothing but body paint, inspired Pooja Bhatt's bold look

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 27, 2025 02:25 PM IST

Demi Moore's iconic 1991 body paint photoshoot continues to inspire, with actor Pooja Bhatt once revealing how it influenced her bold fashion choice in 1993.

Demi Moore has been crowned People magazine’s World's Most Beautiful Person of 2025. At 62, the Hollywood legend continues to break age stereotypes, gracing the magazine’s annual cover while opening up about beauty, ageing, and self-acceptance. However, her most iconic photoshoot remains her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, where she appeared wearing nothing but a stunning 'suit" created entirely with body paint. (Also read: Demi Moore's beauty secrets for glowing skin at 62: Facial sculpting tools, regular facials to proper cleansing )

Demi Moore's 1992 Vanity Fair cover, featuring a body paint suit, is hailed as a cultural milestone in fashion and photography. (Instagram)
Demi Moore's 1992 Vanity Fair cover, featuring a body paint suit, is hailed as a cultural milestone in fashion and photography. (Instagram)

Demi Moore’s iconic body paint photoshoot

Demi Moore's 1992 Vanity Fair cover continues to inspire bold fashion choices.
Demi Moore's 1992 Vanity Fair cover continues to inspire bold fashion choices.

Demi's look was crafted by artist Joanne Gair and photographed by Annie Leibovitz. It was a bold, artistic follow-up to Demi's equally famous 1991 Vanity Fair cover, where she posed nude while pregnant. The painted-on suit was so realistic and flawlessly executed that at first glance, it looked like she was actually wearing a designer outfit. The cover became a cultural moment, pushing boundaries around fashion, art, and celebrity photography, and it's still considered one of the most legendary magazine covers of all time.

How Pooja Bhatt was inspired by Demi

Demi's iconic shot even inspired Indian actor Pooja Bhatt, who is known for her bold choices. At a time when daring fashion choices were often frowned upon, Pooja posed nude for a magazine shoot in 1993, covering her body with just paint.

In a 2023 interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor reflected on the experience, saying, “I saw the original photo of Demi Moore and I found it to be very aesthetic. I never thought I was doing anything controversial. It's about neeyat. I thought it was aesthetic, and I just did it like that. It was not pre-planned that, 'Oh, this will go viral.' These words didn't exist in those times. We did things organically. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't. Sometimes it got controversial, so we had to keep our heads low, and sometimes people really liked it.”

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Demi Moore's most iconic photoshoot from 1991 featured nothing but body paint, inspired Pooja Bhatt's bold look
