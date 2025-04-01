Navya Nanda slays a boss lady look in ivory suit, gold tie for a magazine photoshoot

Navya Nanda is an absolute fashionista with a sartorial take on style. Navya always manages to keep it classy, chic and stylish in every attire that she adorns. For a recent photoshoot with The Nod magazine, Navya slayed the proper businesswoman look in a suit and tie. “She’s young, privileged and always well put-together, nary a hair out of place. For a 27-year-old, she seems to have a schedule that would rival most CEOs,” the caption described her boss lady energy. Navya looked ready to slay in a stunning suit and a contrasting shirt and tie as she posed for the pictures. Also read | Navya Nanda makes a fiery debut at the L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week in deep red mini dress. Watch Navya Nanda looked gorgeous in the formal look.(Instagram/@thenodmag)

Here's what Navya wore for the photoshoot:

Navya picked a blue silk shirt with buttoned collars and a yellow silk tie. She teamed it with an oversized ivory blazer with lapel, matching buttons at the torso and with blue silk folded cuffs. Navya completed the suit look with matching formal trousers with flare details and pockets at the sides.

However, it is Navya’s gold tie that added the bright pop of colour to her look. Navya’s golden tie featured brick patterns in ochre and added more glam to her overall look.

How Navya accessorised her look:

Navya kept it simple and chic and let her ensemble do all the talking. In minimal emerald drop earrings, Navya rounded off her look. Navya wore her tresses loose in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Navya decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, brushed eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Also read | Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda serve BFF goals in stylish outfits: Here's what they wore

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

In no time, Navya’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans. One comment read, “You look like your mother,” while another netizen wrote, “Pretty business lady.” “Style and beauty at a classic level,” wrote another netizen.