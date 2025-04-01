Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navya Nanda slays a boss lady look in ivory suit, gold tie for a magazine photoshoot

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 01, 2025 02:34 PM IST

Navya aced the perfect businesswoman look in a suit, blue shirt and a tie. Here’s how the internet reacted.

Navya Nanda is an absolute fashionista with a sartorial take on style. Navya always manages to keep it classy, chic and stylish in every attire that she adorns. For a recent photoshoot with The Nod magazine, Navya slayed the proper businesswoman look in a suit and tie. “She’s young, privileged and always well put-together, nary a hair out of place. For a 27-year-old, she seems to have a schedule that would rival most CEOs,” the caption described her boss lady energy. Navya looked ready to slay in a stunning suit and a contrasting shirt and tie as she posed for the pictures. Also read | Navya Nanda makes a fiery debut at the L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week in deep red mini dress. Watch

Navya Nanda looked gorgeous in the formal look.(Instagram/@thenodmag)
Navya Nanda looked gorgeous in the formal look.(Instagram/@thenodmag)

Here's what Navya wore for the photoshoot:

Navya picked a blue silk shirt with buttoned collars and a yellow silk tie. She teamed it with an oversized ivory blazer with lapel, matching buttons at the torso and with blue silk folded cuffs. Navya completed the suit look with matching formal trousers with flare details and pockets at the sides.

However, it is Navya’s gold tie that added the bright pop of colour to her look. Navya’s golden tie featured brick patterns in ochre and added more glam to her overall look.

How Navya accessorised her look:

Navya kept it simple and chic and let her ensemble do all the talking. In minimal emerald drop earrings, Navya rounded off her look. Navya wore her tresses loose in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Navya decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, brushed eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Also read | Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda serve BFF goals in stylish outfits: Here's what they wore

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

In no time, Navya’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans. One comment read, “You look like your mother,” while another netizen wrote, “Pretty business lady.” “Style and beauty at a classic level,” wrote another netizen.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Navya Nanda slays a boss lady look in ivory suit, gold tie for a magazine photoshoot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On