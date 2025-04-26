Demi Moore to Johnny Depp: Hollywood icons return to the big screen

The second innings is often the most telling — and in Hollywood, it’s proving to be just as thrilling. From major motion pictures to independent gems, some of the biggest names in showbiz are stepping back into the spotlight. Whether it’s for love of the craft, a powerful script, or a long-awaited career pivot, actors like Matthew McConaughey and Johnny Depp are returning with performances that promise to redefine their legacies. Their resurgence comes at a time when audiences are embracing nostalgia and fresh storytelling in equal measure. Interestingly, this trend isn’t isolated, actors Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Cameron Diaz have also marked their return with buzzy roles, signaling a season of reinvention for some of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. Here’s a look at the comebacks that are getting everyone talking. Demi Moore made her comeback with The Substance, whereas Johnny Depp will be seen in Day Drinker.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey had consciously stepped back to focus on his memoir Greenlights and spend time with his family.

Matthew McConaughey is back in action with The Rivals of Amziah King, his first live-action film role since 2019’s The Gentlemen. It premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival. The Oscar-winner had consciously stepped back to focus on his memoir Greenlights and spend time with his family. Reflecting on what drew him back to acting, he said, “I remembered a couple of things. One, how much I truly enjoy performing. Two, I remembered, hey, McConaughey, you’re pretty damn good at this. And three, I remembered that acting is a vacation for me, and what I mean by vacation is that when I’m performing, it’s my singular focus.” His return is being seen as a heartfelt nod to the joy of storytelling, rooted in self-discovery.

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer is preparing for a comeback with the gritty Western Frontier Crucible.

After a long hiatus following a storm of personal controversies and sexual misconduct allegations, Armie Hammer is preparing for a comeback with the gritty Western Frontier Crucible. Last seen in Death on the Nile, the actor’s return is marked by a cautious buzz. The film’s producer Dallas Sonnier expressed enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve built a career producing masculine indie movies... And, now, I’m pumped to work with Armie Hammer on Frontier Crucible.” Whether the audience is ready to embrace him again remains to be seen, but the film marks a significant chapter in his attempt at career redemption.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, best known for his role as Loki, is stepping into a very different narrative with The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan and based on Stephen King’s novella from If It Bleeds. His last major film role was in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, making this a notable return to the big screen. The film, a reverse-chronological drama, traces the life of Chuck Krantz — rumoured to be played by Hiddleston — from death to childhood. With a summer 2025 release, the film promises emotional depth and psychological intrigue, and Hiddleston’s involvement has only heightened expectations.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is stepping back into acting with Day Drinker.

Following years of public and legal drama with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is stepping back into acting with Day Drinker, a film that’s already turning heads thanks to his dramatic transformation in the first look. Set aboard a private yacht, the story follows a bartender who meets an enigmatic guest, and marks Depp’s fourth collaboration with Penélope Cruz. Last seen in Minamata (2020), Depp’s return to Hollywood is poised to reignite conversations around his career and his future as a leading man.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s return has been met with widespread praise

Pamela Anderson is earning rave reviews with her nuanced portrayal in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola. Her role as a veteran Las Vegas showgirl grappling with sudden career uncertainty resonated deeply with audiences when the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. Having last appeared in Alone At Night (2022), Anderson’s return has been met with widespread praise, cementing her status as more than just a pop culture icon. The film earned her Golden Globe and SAG nominations, though the Oscars snubbed her. She’s set to continue the momentum with her role in The Naked Gun later this year.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore's The Substance sees her play a fading star desperate for a shortcut to youth

Demi Moore’s comeback in The Substance has been one of the year’s most talked-about moments. The Oscar-nominated body-horror satire sees her play a fading star desperate for a shortcut to youth—a metaphor-rich role that brought her some of the best reviews of her career. After a relatively quiet period since The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in 2022, Moore’s return to form has reignited interest in her as a leading actress capable of headlining complex, genre-defying stories.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s return to the screen came with the biographical drama Maria,

Angelina Jolie’s return to the screen came with the biographical drama Maria, in which she portrays opera legend Maria Callas. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film marks a quieter, more restrained comeback for Jolie, whose last few years have been focused more on humanitarian work and directing. With Maria, she steps back into the spotlight with a performance lauded for its depth and emotional gravitas — reminding audiences of the dramatic weight she brings to every frame. The film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year, is now streaming on Netflix.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action.

After nearly a decade-long retirement, Cameron Diaz is ready to laugh (and kick) her way back into the limelight. She stars alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action, a comedy-action flick set to release soon. Diaz had famously stepped away from acting in 2014 to focus on her family and personal ventures. Her decision to return came after persistent fan requests and the right script finally landing on her desk. Her comeback has sparked nostalgic excitement among fans and signals a fun, full-circle moment for the actress.