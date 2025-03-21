Angelina Jolie ‘fuming’ over Pamela Anderson after Oscar snub amid claims of smear campaign by Brad Pitt: Report

Angelina Jolie is reportedly seething over her failure to secure a third Oscar, especially as former pin-up Pamela Anderson is now being celebrated by Hollywood. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com, the Maleficent star is fuming, believing that her career setback is part of a smear campaign orchestrated by her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie is reportedly angry over her Oscar snub, convinced it’s a result of a smear campaign by Brad Pitt and feels overshadowed by Pamela Anderson.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP, REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Jolie convinced that Pitt started a smear campaign against her

Insiders revealed that Jolie is convinced her acclaimed performance in the biopic Maria was snubbed for an Oscar. Jolie believes Hollywood has blackballed her, allegedly due to the industry's allegiance to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, following their highly publicized divorce. The source told the media outlet, “Right from the first showing at the Venice Film Festival last summer, buzz flew that she was going to win the Oscar – so to not even get a nomination is incredibly suspect.”

While Pitt previously denied the allegations of talking trash about Jolie, the source added, “She has no doubt that Brad bad-mouthed her all over town and twisted things to make himself the victim. As far as she's concerned, getting frozen out of the Oscars is proof that his calculated attack has worked. She's burning with rage."

In late December, Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalised, the insider told the media outlet, “She really believes Brad ruined her chances for an Oscar nod. The awards hype over Pam was salt in the wound. People tell her she should be happy with the nods she got, but this has really tipped her over the edge."

Jolie ‘fuming’ over Pamela Anderson

Jolie is also reportedly furious that she has fallen so far in Hollywood, especially as Anderson once known for her iconic Baywatch role in a bathing suit, has made a stunning comeback. Her breakout success in The Last Showgirl has further fueled Jolie's frustration, as the former pin-up now gained critical acclaim while she feels overlooked.

The source continued, “Angelina has nothing personally against Pamela, but she finds it pretty bizarre that someone known more for their bra size than acting chops is the darling of the season.” They added, “As far as Angelina's concerned, it smacks of some sort of calculated campaign against her – and she's pointing the finger straight at Brad."

Jolie was nominated for a Golden Globe and even won a Gotham Award for her portrayal of Maria Callas in Maria, but she was notably passed over for a SAG nomination. The source shared, “It was very tough for Angie to be snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild because it's a jury of her peers. That sent her into total meltdown."