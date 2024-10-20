Matthew McConaughey meets Sachin Tendulkar, cricket legend quips about 'interstellar conversation with true detective'

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently visited the US for some fun and work. On Sunday, as he shared a carousel post of his visit with experiences from attending cricket matches and visiting an American football game, one photo surprised fans - Sachin posing with Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. (Also read: Matthew McConaughey looks ‘unrecognisable’ in latest appearance, fans think he's not ‘alright, alright, alright’) Sachin Tendulkar with Matthew McConaughey at Cotton Bowl Stadium(Instagram)

McConaughey meets Tendulkar

On Sunday, Sachin took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from his US trip. The first of them featured the retired cricketer standing actor Matthew McConaughey on an American football field. In the caption, Sachin explained that it was on the sidelines of the Red River rivalry game, the annual college football rivalry match between border rivals Texas and Oklahoma. This year, it was played on October 13 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

In the caption, Sachin tagged McConaughey and wrote, "Top that off with an interstellar conversation with the true detective, @officiallymcconaughey," cheekily referring to the actor's presence in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar as well as his critically-acclaimed TV series True Detective.

Sachin also wrote about his other experiences in the US: "From catching the Red River Rivalry and the @dallascowboys game to the final of the @national_cricket_league_usa, it was an eventful few days. I also met some enthusiastic young cricketers and spent time with them on the field — these are exciting times for our beloved sport in the US," he wrote.

Fans were surprised at the two of them posing together. One commented, "Not the crossover I ever imagined." Others marvelled at seeing the two of them together, as many wondered if Matthew even knew what cricket was or how big Sachin was.

McConaughey's upcoming films

Matthew was last seen (rather heard) in a voice cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. His last full-length live-action role was in The Gentleman, way back in 2019. The actor, however, has two big projects lined up. He will play the titular role in the British crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, and follow it up with Paul Greengrass' The Lost Bus. Both the films will be releasing in 2025.