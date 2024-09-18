Matthew McConaughey looks ‘unrecognisable’ in latest appearance, fans think he's not ‘alright, alright, alright’

Matthew McConaughey's latest public appearance is raising eyebrows among a section on social media. Many are shocked to see the Oscar-winning actor look ‘unrecognisable’ as he made an appearance with wife Camila Alves, at the 2024 Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York on September 8. A plastic surgeon spoke to MailOnline and revealed the truth around the speculation that he has got rhinoplasty. (Also read: Daniel Craig looks unrecognisable with long hair at Venice Film Festival, stirs debate online) Matthew McConaughey's new video has got fans concerned.

Matthew McConaughey's new look leaves many shocked

A user posted a video of the star walking the red carpet on X to note how different his face looked. In the caption, they asked, “Is Matthew McConaughey ok?” Another user said, “He looks really thin and unhealthy.” A user compared two pictures of the actors taken from a year ago and one from the event, and asked, “Why does Matthew McConaughey look so different? Only a years difference in these pictures.” A person joked, asking if the actor is ‘alright, alright, alright.’

More details

Mr Reza Nassab, a consultant plastic, and reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon based in Manchester and Cheshire, provided an explanation for his change in appearance of the actor. “Personally, I don’t believe that Matthew McConaughey has undergone rhinoplasty. I think the change in the size and shape of his nose could be attributed to weight loss, particularly in his face,” he said.

Another picture from same event: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the 2024 Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City.(AFP)

He went on to add, “When someone loses significant weight, the reduction in facial fat can make their features appear more defined and prominent, including the nose,' he added. This natural shift in appearance due to weight loss can often lead people to assume cosmetic procedures have taken place but in this case, the change in his face could easily be because of his weight loss.”

Matthew had won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2014, for Dallas Buyers Club. The actor had lost about 50 pounds for that part.