Johnny Depp's lawyers worried he would lose his temper on the stand during Amber Heard’s defamation trial

The highly publicised defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captivated audiences worldwide, sparking intense debate and discussion. As the dust settles, Johnny's legal team has reflected on the challenges they faced while fighting the case. According to Johnny's lawyers, one of the most significant hurdles was keeping the actor's temper in check throughout the gruelling trial. Also read: Johnny Depp says his life turned into a 'televised soap opera' during messy divorce with Amber Heard: 'But I'm alright' Exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been embroiled in a legal battle for months.

Looking back at the trial

Two of the actor's lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Jessica Meyers, shared insights about the 2022 Virginia defamation case and their legal strategy in a new special Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, reports People.

At one point, Chew revealed why the legal team thought Johnny making jokes on the stand while testifying was helpful, and that they worried the actor might have an outburst during his cross-examination.

"Johnny's use of humour really undermined whatever serious point Amber's counsel was trying to make. We wanted to humanise Johnny before the jury so they could understand why hitting the woman he loved was something that he's just not capable of," said Chew.

He added, “But, the one thing that we're concerned about is whether he might lose his temper. The other side is gonna do everything possible to get Johnny to show anger. One of the things that lawyers try to do on cross-examination is to maintain control of the witness. That's something that Johnny simply did not allow (Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn) to do."

After the verdict, Chew shared Johnny sounded as if the weight of the world was “off of his shoulders”. None of Amber Heard's lawyers from the trial participated in the Interrogation Raw special.

About the case

Johnny, 61, sued ex-wife Amber, 38, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote about surviving domestic abuse, though she did not name him in the article. The jury sided with Johnny Depp, and, after reaching a settlement, she was ordered to pay him $1 million in damages.

In a statement directly after the verdict, Amber said she was "heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband".

At the same time, Johnny said, "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Johnny and Amber Heard got married at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for nearly three years. In May 2016, Amber had filed for divorce from Johnny and secured a temporary restraining order against him.