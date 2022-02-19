Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ye aka Kanye West opposes Kim K’s request to be ‘legally single’

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has sought to postpone the move until other problems in their divorce are resolved
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s representatives haven’t commented on the legal developments
Published on Feb 19, 2022 07:16 PM IST
ByHTC

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has decided to fight estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single.

According to court documents, the 44-year-old rapper has filed a response to his ex’s December petition in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday in Los Angeles County, reports People.

In the response, West’s lawyers claim that granting single status before issues like custody of their four children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½) and shared properties are settled in their ongoing divorce could result in “a risk of adverse consequences”.

“An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence” if one of them “remarries before the case is concluded,” the filing added.

The response also puts out several “conditions” the rapper wants to be met, including for Kardashian to forfeit her marital privilege with West. “If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded,” the documents stated.

As for his conditions are concerned, West wants his “right of reimbursement” to be carried out “if either party dies” and for Kardashian to agree not to move assets from their trust before the terms of their property are decided. The court docs state that Kardashian “rejected” West’s requests.

For now, a hearing on Kardashian’s petition, where she also asked a judge to restore her maiden name, is set for early March.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and West representatives haven’t commented on the legal developments.

The divorce battle is getting ugly every passing day. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and has moved on. She is dating Pete Davidson, while Ye has expressed interest in reconciling with her. He even sent a pick-up truck filled with roses to her on Valentine’s Day this year.

Sometime back, Kardashian also expressed frustration with her ex after he publicly criticised the fact that North is active on TikTok. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, West took “accountability” for a series of Instagram posts he made about his estranged wife and her boyfriend, Davidson, and apologised for the harassment.

