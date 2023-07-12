'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner requests estranged wife to cover over $99k legal fees in prenup

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has requested that his estranged wife, Christine Costner, pay his legal fees incurred during the litigation of their prenuptial agreement.

Court documents filed on Monday, obtained by PEOPLE, reveal Costner's request for Christine to cover his $99,225 in legal expenses, with a court date set for August 2.

The couple's prenuptial agreement stipulates that if either party retains counsel to enforce or prevent a breach of the agreement, the prevailing party is entitled to reimbursement for all associated costs and expenses from the non-prevailing party.

Costner's filing also reminds the court that he had set aside $1.5 million in a bank account for Christine as part of the prenuptial agreement.

“The prevailing party…. Shall be entitled… to be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby.”

Christine has expressed her reluctance to touch these funds, fearing it may compromise her legal standing in the divorce.

In a previous filing, Christine, a former handbag designer currently unemployed, and her legal team requested, “Due to the vast difference in resources available to the parties, Christine is also requesting that Kevin advance an additional $350, 000 in attorney’s fees and $150, 000 in forensic costs.”

Kevin's focus on the prenuptial agreement's validity was criticized by Christine's legal team as premature and irrelevant to her request for child support and fees.

They highlighted, “Kevin asserts that he should not have to pay fees and costs for Christine to challenge the validity of the PMA. He also regularly claims that the PMA is valid and that there is no evidence to the contrary. This is the legal equivalent of whistling past the graveyard.”

“However, Kevin’s focus on the PMA at this point is premature and is completely irrelevant to Christine’s RFO for child support and fees…. As the Court can see by the pleadings at this early stage, the fees and costs will be substantial because Kevin’s finances are complex, and also because Kevin is doing all that he can to minimize his obligation to his children,” they added.

Christine had previously requested $248,000 per month in child support for their three children: Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and Grace (13). She argued that this amount is necessary to maintain the children's accustomed lifestyle and sought additional financial support for private school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports costs, and healthcare expenses.

The 68-year-old actor countered the request, deeming it “highly inflated and unsubstantiated,” asserting that “providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent.”

The couple married in 2004, and their prenuptial agreement was established a decade after Kevin reportedly paid his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, $80 million in his first divorce. Christine filed for divorce on May 1, citing April 11 as the date of separation.

