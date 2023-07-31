‘You forgot where you came from’: RHONJ's Teresa Giudice takes a jibe at Sofia Vergara over her Colombian descent

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has called Sofia Vergara the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met during the latest episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast. In an interaction with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice recalled an incident from 2017 when Vergara allegedly seemed reluctant while having a picture with the reality star.

Teresa Giudice(Getty Images)

“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” recalled Giudice.

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met,” added Giudice.

Remembering the incident, she shared with listeners: “I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you,’” claimed Giudice.

“I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from,’” she continued.

In a reference to Vergara's humble start in Barranquilla, Colombia, Giudice said: “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person. I’m so not a fan of her.”

Interestingly, Giudice's ex-husband of Italian origin, Joe Giudice, was deported to his native country in 2019 after having served a 41-month federal prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and failing to file taxes. The former couple share four daughters namely Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

