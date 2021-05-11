Zack Snyder, Huma Qureshi build temporary hospital facility in Delhi to 'help fight the pandemic'

Huma Qureshi and her Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder have joined hands with an organisation for Covid-19 relief in Delhi. They will contribute towards establishing a 'temporary hospital facility' to bring relief to those suffering from the disease.

Huma took to social media to make the announcement. "I’ve joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor & psychosocial therapist to ensure that the patient make a full recovery. Take the pledge with me, help breath life back into Delhi," she said in her post.

Zack, too, made the announcement on Twitter. "I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support," he wrote. Other international celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Reese Witherspoon have also extended their support towards India in its fight against the coronavirus.

Army of the Dead marks Huma's Hollywood debut. The film revolves around the aftermath of a zombie outbreak that leaves Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

The trailer for the movie was released on April 13 and the details of Huma's character, other than her name Geeta, are still under wraps. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera in important roles and is slated to hit Netflix on May 21.