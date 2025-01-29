Zendaya's K.C. Undercover co-actor reveals her early romance days with Tom Holland: ‘I knew it was serious’

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship has always been a carefully guarded secret, with the couple keeping their romance “under wraps” from the very beginning. According to Tammy Townsend, Zendaya’s former K.C. Undercover costar, the pair remained discreet while she was filming the Disney Channel series and Holland appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Zendaya and Tom Holland's romance has been private since the start, with co-stars noting their strong connection.(REUTERS/Daniel Cole, (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File))

Former KC Undercover star reveals Zendaya and Holland’s early romance

Talking about Holland and Zendaya's relationship in its initial stage, Townsend told People Magazine “I knew it was serious. Tom would just come through and see what we were doing.” The actor who played Zendaya’s mom on the TV show revealed the cast “definitely knew that there was a really strong connection” brewing between the couple.

Townsend was all praises for the Spider-Man actor as she called him “a really cool kid.” In addition, Trinitee Stokes who played Zendaya’s sister on the show, also gushed about Holland as she spent a few weeks with him on the show’s set while the latter was “just hanging around.”

The 18-year-old told the media outlet, “He’s so funny. I love Tom, and I honestly have been so happy to watch this progression in their relationship because he’s such a great guy.” She added it was an “exciting journey” watching the two come so far from their initial romance days to engagement.

Holland was ‘always crazy’ about Zendaya

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya was the night’s hot topic after her glitzy ring had fans speculating she and Holland had gotten engaged. The next morning, a family source confirmed the engagement to People, and a separate source said, “everyone close to them knew” it was happening. The sparkling piece of jewellery sparked widespread excitement at the award night.

A second source told the media outlet, “He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is!"