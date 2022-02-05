Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad's hand as they make way through paparazzi after dinner outing, fans call it 'so cute'

Hrithik Roshan was spotted with actor-musician Saba Azad on Friday. The two had stepped out for a dinner outing at a Mumbai restaurant and were papped on their way to the car. Hrithik even held her hand as they made way through the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Hrithik was in a white tee and beige pants, paired with a check shirt and cap; Saba was in a loose peach top and baggy pants with her long hair left loose.

A paparazzi account shared a video of them leaving the restaurant. Many of his fans enquired about her in the comments section. A fan asked, “Are they dating?” Another asked, “New girlfriend?” A fan went on to say, “Leave them alone.” Some even called them ‘so cute’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik is the father of two teenage sons, Hrehaan, 15, and Hridaan, 13. He got married to Sussanne Khan in 2000. The couple got divorced in 2014 but continue to co-parent their kids.

The two reunited to celebrate Hrithik's sister Sunaina's 50th birthday last month. Sussanne took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of Sunaina's birthday bash. She shared two pictures with her and Hrithik and wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same... darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you Always. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

Also read: Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday, turns blood-soaked gangster; fans compliment his ‘swag’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik is currently working on his next, titled Vikram Vedha. He plays a gangster named Vedha in the film that has Saif Ali Khan as a police officer named Vikram. He shared his first look from the film on his birthday last month. The picture showed him in a kurta, with a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The film is being directed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Saba is currently seen on SonyLiv series Rocket Boys as Parvana Irani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.