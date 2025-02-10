I am a success story of my failures, says Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s journey is the ultimate underdog story. A small-town boy with big dreams, he faced rock bottom before reaching Bollywood’s highest peaks. Life threw obstacles his way, but he turned them into stepping stones. His story is proof that resilience and hard work can change your destiny. Watch The Impossible Show with Ritesh Agarwal

In the latest episode of The Impossible Show by Hindustan Times, Kher sits down with another small-town success story - Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO. The two dive deep into what it takes to beat the odds.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Kher looks back at his struggles, failures, and the lessons that shaped him. He believes luck favours the brave, but it’s grit that gets you through. Through personal stories, he shares a powerful truth - success isn’t just about making it big. It’s about being yourself, no matter what life throws at you.

The Art of Acting: Kher’s Unique Approach

Anupam Kher is known for his versatility, seamlessly shifting between drama and comedy. In the 90s, he charmed audiences as the jolly father in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. His comic brilliance shone in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Khosla Ka Ghosla. But he’s not just about laughs. In the gripping thriller A Wednesday, he delivered a powerful performance as the tough police commissioner racing against time to save Mumbai.

His ability to bring depth and realism to his characters stems from his deep understanding of human emotions. Unlike many actors who rely on external expressions, Kher’s approach is rooted in method acting, drawing from personal experiences to bring authenticity to his roles.

Kher believes that artists must take risks. His debut performance in Saaransh (1984), where he played an elderly man grieving the loss of his son, remains one of the finest portrayals of grief and despair in Indian cinema. He reminisces, “In my first film Saaransh, I was 28 when I played a 65-year-old man. People asked me, "Where did you get the courage to do that?" I was smart enough to understand that if I played this role successfully, it would define my entire career. It was a brilliant role.” He won the Filmfare award for best actor in 1985 for the critically acclaimed movie. The risk he took at 28 did pay off.

A Journey Marked by Challenges

Anupam Kher's tale goes beyond just making it big; it also covers the challenges that moulded him. Unlike many Bollywood celebrities with family ties to the film world, Kher had no industry contacts. His early days in Mumbai were full of hardships—he slept at train stations, got turned down , and wrestled with self-doubt. "A drenched man never fears the rain," he remarks, summing up how he turns tough times into chances to grow.

This toughness is similar to the paths of other famous actors, who also faced money troubles and career setbacks before becoming a superstar. But Kher stands out because he sees failure as a way to improve, not as something to stop him. His belief—"Failure is an event, never a person"—has not shaped his career but also fired up many others trying to make their mark in different fields.

The Role of Family and Mentorship

Many of us have seen his social media clips with his mother, Dulari Kher. She’s a force to be reckoned with. Their chemistry is heartwarming. But in his professional life, his father had the biggest influence.

His father celebrated every piece of his acting. Mr Kher lovingly remembers, “His reaction remained the same. The first time he saw one of my plays, I was in the fifth grade, and the last film he watched of mine—his reaction was the same. He would say, "Wow, my son is amazing!" even if it was a terrible film. His expression would always be like, “Incredible! I must admit, you are something else.”

"The person I portrayed in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is based on my father," Kher shares excitedly. His father’s spirit—proud, humble, and passionate—inspired the iconic role in the blockbuster film. Kher recalls failing a class once. His father told him that stumbling is normal. What matters is rising again. This mindset shaped his view of success and failure.

Kher also acknowledges the role of mentorship in his journey. His early struggles with finances led him to seek advice from a chartered accountant who taught him financial discipline. Unlike many actors who succumb to financial mismanagement, Kher has remained prudent, ensuring longevity in an industry known for its unpredictability.

Impact on the Acting Industry and the Next Generation

Beyond his personal success, Kher has actively contributed to shaping the future of Indian cinema. His acting school, Actor Prepares, has trained aspiring actors in the nuances of the craft, emphasizing authenticity and emotional depth. He believes that every individual has an innate performer within them, and his institution helps nurture that potential.

As Kher looks back on his four-decade career, he values sharing his experiences with young actors. "My school, which trains future actors, is one of my biggest achievements," he says.

Kher believes everyone has an actor within them. His school helps bring it out. Creativity and self-expression are key.

But today, social media has changed things. "There is immense pressure to appear perfect," he notes. People fear looking foolish or vulnerable. This, he believes, kills creativity.

Financial Wisdom and Life Lessons

Reflecting on his early struggles, Kher shares how he initially borrowed money from friends to survive in Mumbai. His first significant paycheck was a moment of triumph, but it also taught him the value of financial responsibility. Many actors, despite achieving fame, struggle with financial instability due to mismanagement. Kher’s disciplined approach has ensured that he remains financially secure while continuing to pursue meaningful projects.

His lessons in financial prudence and resilience offer valuable insights not just for aspiring actors but for anyone navigating uncertain career paths. His belief that success is not defined by wealth or fame but by one’s ability to stay true to oneself remains a guiding principle throughout his career.

A Legacy of Authenticity and Perseverance

Anupam Kher’s story is a powerful reminder that success is not just about reaching the top but about the journey itself. His resilience, willingness to embrace failure, and commitment to authenticity have made him one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema.

Through his performances, teachings, and personal anecdotes, he continues to inspire a new generation of dreamers. His journey reaffirms the belief that no matter where one starts, hard work, grit, and self-belief can pave the way for greatness.

