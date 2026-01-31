Is Sunny Deol’s Border 2 India’s biggest war film ever? A look at the all-time box office giants

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has stormed into 2026 with an impressive opening at the box office. Released on January 23, the film has already crossed ₹230 crore (nett) in India and ₹300 crore worldwide within its first week. Fans and critics alike have praised the film for blending high-octane action with heartfelt patriotism, while its ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has helped it resonate with audiences across generations. However, is it the biggest war film India has ever seen? Let's find out. Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has already crossed ₹230 crore in India within its first week.

Legacy of Indian war films Indian war films have a long and storied history, spanning from epic historical dramas to modern combat narratives. The original Border (1997), directed by J.P. Dutta, remains a cultural landmark. Despite releasing in a pre-multiplex era, it achieved massive reach, with over 3.7 crore theatrical footfalls, firmly embedding itself in the national consciousness. Its mix of heroism, emotional depth, and intense battle sequences set the standard for war films in Bollywood.

Over the years, several films have attempted to capture India’s patriotic fervour through military stories. Lakshya (2004), starring Hrithik Roshan, explored a young officer’s coming-of-age journey in the army and earned around ₹40 crore worldwide. LOC: Kargil, an ensemble depiction of the Kargil War, struggled at the box office, grossing only about ₹29.76 crore worldwide despite its ambitious scale and star-studded cast.

J.P. Dutta’s Paltan (2018), which chronicled the Nathu La clashes, also underperformed, collecting approximately ₹10.22 crore worldwide. Among more recent films, Ikkis managed to collect ₹41.65 crore worldwide, while 120 Bahadur earned around ₹24.00 crore worldwide, highlighting the challenges smaller-scale war dramas face in translating historical events into box-office success.

Modern war films set new benchmarks In the last decade, films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Kesari (2019) have demonstrated the commercial potential of modern war dramas. Uri became a phenomenon, grossing over ₹342 crore worldwide and recording around 1.8 crore admissions, while Kesari earned ₹207 crore globally.

Both films successfully blended intense action with strong patriotic themes, showing that audiences are eager for war narratives that balance realism with cinematic spectacle.

Even biopics like Sam Bahadur (2023), chronicling Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s life, fared moderately well with around ₹128 crore worldwide, proving that historical and biographical military stories still resonate with audiences, though not at the scale of Uri or Border 2.

Border 2: Nostalgia meets contemporary cinema Border 2 benefits from its legacy while modernising the experience for today’s viewers. Its mix of nostalgia, high-octane action, and ensemble storytelling has positioned it as one of the highest-grossing traditional war films in recent memory. Unlike action-thrillers that incorporate military elements, Border 2 remains rooted in realistic depictions of army operations, joint-force missions, and the emotional bonds among soldiers that defined the original Border.

Where Border 2 stands compared to other films Within its own category, Border 2 has clearly outperformed many recent entries, including Sam Bahadur, LOC: Kargil, 120 Bahadur, Lakshya, and Paltan.

Border 2 represents a new benchmark in Indian war cinema, merging nostalgia with contemporary cinematic techniques. While it may not yet surpass the lifetime footfalls of the original Border, it has solidified its place as one of the most commercially successful traditional war films in India’s recent history.

Alongside classics like Lakshya, LOC: Kargil, and Paltan, and modern hits like Uri, Border 2 is shaping the next chapter of Bollywood’s engagement with war narratives, proving that stories of heroism, camaraderie, and national pride continue to captivate audiences.