Jamie Lee Curtis elated after becoming ‘movie grandmother’ as onscreen daughter Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby

Jamie Lee Curtis is elated after her onscreen daughterLindsay Lohan welcomed a baby boy. Jamie played Lindsay’s mother in ‘Freaky Friday,’ which was released in 2003.

“MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” Jamie wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself with Lindsay.

Jamie had previously expressed her happiness after Lindsay announced her pregnancy. The 64-year-old star shared a snap from Lindsay’s baby shower in April,captioning the post, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Lindsay Lohan becomes a mom

Lindsay reportedly gavebirth to a child, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. She has given birth to a baby boy named Luai – her and her husband Bader Shammas‘ first child. “The family is over the moon in love,” her rep said in a statement.

Luai was born in Dubai, where the pair lives. However, the exact date of birth of the child remains unclear. Luai, an Arabic name, means “shield or protector.” Lindsay announced her pregnancy in March. “She is feeling great and she is thrilled,” her rep told Page Six at the time.

Lindsay met Bader, a Kuwait-born financier, while living in Dubai. The ‘Parent Trap’ star revealed months back that Bader popped the question to her. The pair tied the knot in July 2022. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday,” she wrote in anInstagram post at the time.

Lindsay has had several high-profile relationships. She notably dated actor Wilmer Valderrama in 2004, Hard Rock Cafe heir Harry Morton in 2006, DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008, and London-based Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov in 2016.

