Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The release date for Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 has been revealed, and excitement is building among fans. With Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino joining forces against the powerful Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki), the upcoming chapter is expected to showcase their dynamic teamwork in battle. As the fight intensifies, readers are eager to see how their combined offence will unfold against this formidable kaiju threat. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 release date revealed.(Production I.G)

Also Read: Who is Natalie Buffet, Southern Charm star Craig Conover's rumoured girlfriend?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 25 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be made available across the globe on Thursday, April 24. Due to different time zones followed in different regions, the release time of the chapter will also differ. Look at the table below to know the exact time of release in your region.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Friday, April 25, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30 am, Friday, April 25, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 125?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 123 as well.

Also Read: Studio Ghibli godfather's net worth in 2025 revealed; Here's how rich is Hayao Miyazaki

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 125?

In Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125, the battle between Kafka, Kikoru, and Meireki is expected to escalate as their combined assault continues. With both fighters working together, they may gain the upper hand, forcing Meireki to struggle against their coordinated attacks. Just as they seem close to striking a decisive blow, Meireki could counter at the last moment, preventing them from destroying its core.

As the fight intensifies, Kafka might start to worry that even with the power of No. 1 and their teamwork, defeating Meireki may not be possible. This moment of hesitation could leave him vulnerable to an attack—only for a long-range shot to interrupt Meireki’s strike at the last second. The chapter may end with the shocking reveal that Mina has bonded with one of the previously unseen Numbers Weapons, further enhancing her already formidable ranged combat abilities.