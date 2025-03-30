Menu Explore
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 30, 2025 12:48 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Kaiju No.8 Chapter 125.

The release date for Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 has been revealed, and excitement is building among fans. With Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino joining forces against the powerful Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki), the upcoming chapter is expected to showcase their dynamic teamwork in battle. As the fight intensifies, readers are eager to see how their combined offence will unfold against this formidable kaiju threat.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 release date revealed.(Production I.G)
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 release date revealed.(Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 release date and time

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125 is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 25 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be made available across the globe on Thursday, April 24. Due to different time zones followed in different regions, the release time of the chapter will also differ. Look at the table below to know the exact time of release in your region.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11 am, Thursday, April 24, 2025
British Summer Time4 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Central European Summer Time5 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pm, Thursday, April 24, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12 am, Friday, April 25, 2025
Australia Central Daylight Time1:30 am, Friday, April 25, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 125?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 123 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 125?

In Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 125, the battle between Kafka, Kikoru, and Meireki is expected to escalate as their combined assault continues. With both fighters working together, they may gain the upper hand, forcing Meireki to struggle against their coordinated attacks. Just as they seem close to striking a decisive blow, Meireki could counter at the last moment, preventing them from destroying its core.

As the fight intensifies, Kafka might start to worry that even with the power of No. 1 and their teamwork, defeating Meireki may not be possible. This moment of hesitation could leave him vulnerable to an attack—only for a long-range shot to interrupt Meireki’s strike at the last second. The chapter may end with the shocking reveal that Mina has bonded with one of the previously unseen Numbers Weapons, further enhancing her already formidable ranged combat abilities.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
