Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan really make'; Twitter asks if they are even friends

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have had a historic onscreen collaboration, from their first film together, Baazigar, that released 30 years ago, to the recent dud, Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015). The two have done seven films as a lead pair across three decades. (Also Read: The Kajol interview: ‘I’ve never been restricted by system because I've never followed it')

Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan how much Pathaan really made

However, a new interview has led to Shah Rukh's fans questioning Kajol's friendship with him. It happened when a clip went viral, where Kajol is seen jokingly asking Shah Rukh how much his recent blockbuster Pathaan actually made at the box office.

Kajol's question to Shah Rukh

In an interview to Live Hindustan, when the reporter asked Kajol what would she ask her longtime collaborator Shah Rukh Khan, she said after giving it a minute, “How much did Pathaan really make?”

Internet reactions to Kajol's remark

While many on the internet wondered if Kajol and Shah Rukh are still friends, some pointed out how Kajol's confusion is valid given the difference between what a film is projected to make and how much it actually makes at the box office.

A few users also said that it's not Shah Rukh Khan, but her brother-in-law Aditya Chopra who should be asked the box office collection of Pathaan since his company Yash Raj Films produced the tentpole spy thriller. As per the latest reports, Pathaan made a total of approximately ₹665 crore in India.

What Kajol said recently about Shah Rukh

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol recently discussed why her working relationship with Shah Rukh has bloomed over the years. “We became friends during the first film, and that continued. We did so many films together regularly but also not one after the other that we got pakaoed with each other (laughs). It was a nice, gradual progress. We did a film every two years. So we had enough to talk about in between as well. There was a gap so we didn't irritate each other too much. As you say, we've been friends for 30 years now. I hope that journey hasn't ended and we do more films now,” Kajol said.

