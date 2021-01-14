IND USA
Kangana Ranaut announces Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, to play Kashmiri warrior queen

Kangana Ranaut announced her next, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, which will tell the heroic story of Kashmiri warrior queen Didda.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut will play Kashmiri warrior queen Didda in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Kangana Ranaut has announced a standalone sequel to her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, is another historical drama, which will bring to celluloid the story of Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Humara bharatvarsh sakshi raha hai Jhansi ki rani jaise kai veeranganao ki kahaani ka. Aisi hi ek aur ankahee veergatha hai Kashmir ki ek rani ki, jisne Mahmud Ghaznavi ko ek nahi, do baar haraya (India has seen several bravehearts like the queen of Jhansi. Another such untold story of heroism is of a queen from Kashmir, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni not once but twice in battle).” She will collaborate with producer Kamal Jain for the film.

Who is Didda

Didda, the warrior queen of Kashmir, rose above her disability to rule the unified Kashmir, which also included the Lohara kingdom, directly and indirectly for over four decades and took it to glorious heights. She thwarted Mahmud of Ghazni’s attempts to invade Kashmir twice.

It is not known if Kangana will direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. She shared a director credit with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s original director Krish. She claimed that she took over after he ‘abandoned’ the film and reshot most of it. He, however, denied the allegations and accused her of hijacking his project.

Kangana has often claimed that the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood made several attempts to undermine Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and declare it a flop, despite it being a ‘superhit’. According to her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel, the film made 102 crore in India, and 53 crore overseas, against a budget of 75 crore.

Apart from Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Kangana has AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline.

