Kangana Ranaut says no Bollywood star deserves to visit her home: 'Layak hi nahi hain'

Kangana Ranaut does not mince her words when it comes to expressing her dislike for her fellow Bollywood celebrities. The actor has now said once again that she has no friends in the industry. She even said that she can't think of one single person in Bollywood whom she would like to host at her home. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut says Ajay Devgn will never promote her film, claims Akshay Kumar called her 'quietly' to praise Thalaivi

Kangana, who will be next seen alongside Arjun Rampal in Dhaakad, also said that she doesn't think anyone in Bollywood is qualified enough to be her friend.

Asked to name three people from Bollywood she would invite for Sunday brunch at her home, Kangana told YouTube channel Curly Tales, "Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home)."

When asked if she has not a single friend in Bollywood, Kangana said, "Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (Not at all, these people are not worthy of becoming my friend. That requires qualification)."

Kangana will be seen as a super-spy named Agent Agni in Dhaakad, a spy action-thriller that stars Arjun Rampal as antagonist Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years. During the film promotions, Kangana said that those who work with her risk facing a boycott in Bollywood. She told Siddharth Kannan that Arjun is a rare actor who wanted to work with her, adding that casting has become a very big problem for her films.

Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and Saswata Chatterjee. The Razneesh Ghai directorial is scheduled for release on May 20.

