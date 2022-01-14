Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snuggle up around bonfire as they celebrate first Lohri after marriage. See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri as a married couple on Thursday – they had tied the knot in an intimate wedding last month. Both Vicky and Katrina shared glimpses of the celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the photo shared by Vicky, he can be seen holding Katrina in his arms while they celebrated Lohri around a bonfire. While Vicky was dressed in winter casuals, Katrina could be seen decked up in a red salwar kameez, which she paired with a black bomber jacket to beat the cold. "Happy Lohri!" Vicky captioned his favourite moment from the night, adding a fire emoji to it.

On her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a few more snippets from the celebrations. The couple could be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the photos while in one, Vicky couldn't seem to take his eyes off Katrina.

Glimpses of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Lohri celebrations. (Instagram)

Katrina and Vicky have been at the top of their social media game, updating fans with glimpses of their married life. Over the weekend, they celebrated one month of marriage, when Katrina shared a loved-up photo of them. “Happppyyyyy one month my love,” read her caption.

On Christmas, Vicky and Katrina cuddled up for a cozy photo, which she shared with a simple “Merry Christmas” wish for fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. They made the wedding announcement with identical posts, writing: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Their strictly guarded wedding was attended by just 120 guests, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, among others. After their wedding, the couple moved into their new apartment in Juhu as neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

