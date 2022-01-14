Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snuggle up around bonfire as they celebrate first Lohri after marriage. See pics
entertainment

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snuggle up around bonfire as they celebrate first Lohri after marriage. See pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of their Lohri celebrations on Instagram. See the photos here. 
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Lohri together. (Instagram)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 08:25 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri as a married couple on Thursday – they had tied the knot in an intimate wedding last month. Both Vicky and Katrina shared glimpses of the celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the photo shared by Vicky, he can be seen holding Katrina in his arms while they celebrated Lohri around a bonfire. While Vicky was dressed in winter casuals, Katrina could be seen decked up in a red salwar kameez, which she paired with a black bomber jacket to beat the cold. "Happy Lohri!" Vicky captioned his favourite moment from the night, adding a fire emoji to it.

RELATED STORIES

On her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a few more snippets from the celebrations. The couple could be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the photos while in one, Vicky couldn't seem to take his eyes off Katrina.

Glimpses of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Lohri celebrations.  (Instagram)

Katrina and Vicky have been at the top of their social media game, updating fans with glimpses of their married life. Over the weekend, they celebrated one month of marriage, when Katrina shared a loved-up photo of them. “Happppyyyyy one month my love,” read her caption.

On Christmas, Vicky and Katrina cuddled up for a cozy photo, which she shared with a simple “Merry Christmas” wish for fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. They made the wedding announcement with identical posts, writing: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif waves to paparazzi at Mumbai airport, fans are in awe of her ‘marriage glow’. Watch

Their strictly guarded wedding was attended by just 120 guests, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, among others. After their wedding, the couple moved into their new apartment in Juhu as neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal lohri
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP