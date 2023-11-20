"Keep going stronger": Sidharth Malhotra reacts to team India's loss at World Cup 2023 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Monday morning reacted to team India's loss against Australia at the World Cup 2023 final match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on November 19.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Win or loose, it's always "India India" for us! keep going stronger and congratulations on an outstanding tournament. #CWC2023Final."

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller web series 'Indian Police Force' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in January 2024.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Yodha' in his kitty. (ANI)