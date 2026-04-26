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Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Unmadham' to release in August

Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Unmadham' to release in August

Apr 26, 2026 03:27 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, T-Series and Panorama Studios' psychological thriller "Unmadham", featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, is set to release on August 7.

Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Unmadham' to release in August

The film is directed by Kiran Das and follows a police constable battling a fragile family life as he reopens a long-unsolved case believed to have supernatural undertones. As he digs deeper, the mystery intensifies, blurring the line between reality and delusion.

"The film is about the frenzy that builds quietly within a person. My character is torn between responsibility and doubt, and as the case unfolds, his world begins to shift in unexpected ways. It's a role that demanded emotional intensity and restraint at the same time," Boban said in a statement.

The project is written by Shahi Kabir and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, with Abhinav Mehrotra serving as creative producer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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