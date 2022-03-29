Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui says Katrina Kaif left him heartbroken, fans say 'you got me'

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui recently managed to fool his fellow contestant Azma Fallah as well as the viewers as he told a story about the love of his life. The comedian had the audience completely hooked on his conversation as he opened up about a girl that he liked who got married recently. It was only at the end that he revealed that the girl is no one but Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. Also Read| Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui rips his pants during squats; fans laugh at his antics in workout task

Alt Balaji shared a new promo of Lock Upp on its Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, "He got us all, didn't he?" The video started with Azma asking Munawar if there is someone outside the captivity-based reality show whom he likes. The comedian replied, "hmm" in a serious tone, prompting Azma to tease him.

Azma further asked Munawar, "so you never told her," while he said that he is not sure if he loves her or not. He added, "kaise batau mai tere ko, usko bhi nahi pata. But wo, usne shaadi kar li (how do I tell, she also doesn't know about my feelings. But she got married)." When Azma asked him why he continues to like her even after she got married, Munawar said, "Pasand to hogi na wo. Dil tut gaya tha poora. Abhi shaadi hui uski, abhi 3-4 mahine pehle hi shaadi hui uski (of course I like her, my heart was completely broken. She just got married, only 3-4 months ago)."

As Azma sympathised with Munawar and asked what was his reaction, he said, "what would be my reaction. The whole story was in media, I mean of her marriage. I felt very bad. I couldn't avoid it even though I wanted to because I would open my mobile and only find her wedding photos and news. Only the talk of her wedding was all over the internet." Munawar finally ended his charade, as he told Azma, "jaanti hogi tu, Katrina Kaif ko jaanti hai (you must have known her, do you know Katrina Kaif)?" Azma finally realised his joke and asked him to stop teasing her. Munawar continued to say that he really liked Katrina and loved her a lot.

Even the viewers were fooled by Munawar, and commented with laughing emojis on the video. One wrote, "seriously he got me," while another commented, "Mai serious hokar sun raha tha (I was listening to it very seriously)." A third one wrote, "Meko laga sachhi koi hogi (I thought there is actually someone he is interested in)." Others praised his humour, with one writing, "It was a great joke," while another commented, "he completely fooled Azma." One wrote, "Are yaar ending (the ending)."

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had spent a month in an Indore jail last year after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows, has become one of the top contenders in Lock Upp. he show streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends.

