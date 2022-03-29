Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui rips his pants during squats; fans laugh at his antics in workout task

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has become one of the top contenders in Lock Upp, recently made his fellow contestants and his fans laugh with his antics during a task. Fans have been taking to social media to share videos of Munawar using unusual ways to win the latest task. Munawar has been praised by fans as well as the jail's host Kangana Ranaut for his performance in the captivity-based reality show. Also Read| Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui's praise for Poonam Pandey's housework backfires; Kangana Ranaut asks, ‘Is she only here to..'

In the task, the Lock Upp contestants were asked to try their best to burn the most amount of calories that they can and were given a fitness band that would record their progress. While the members of the Lock Upp who regularly go to the gym were seen running and performing different modes of exercise to win the challenge, it was Munawar who stole the show which his comedic workout regime.

A new promo of the show shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram account on Tuesday showed that Munawar even suffered a wardrobe malfunction as he tried to complete the task. He was performing squats by leaning against a table when his pants ripped from behind, which was caught on camera. Munawar was then surrounded by Shivam Sharma and Zeeshan Khan as he tried to change his trousers. Shivam noted how the camera was focused on them, and Munawar joked to capture him more closely, while Poonam Pandey broke into laughter.

An embarrassed Munawar, who changed into black trousers, later said into the camera, "Camera ke piche agar tumlog has rahe ho na, to dekh lena (If I find out that you are laughing behind the camera, then I will see)." The video also showed Shivam and Anjali Arora helping Munawar in the task. When he took a pause amid his workout, Anjali yelled at him for stopping, to which he said, "Chilla mat, chilla mat. Mai dar jaaunga (don't yell, I'll get scared)."

Fans commented laughing emojis on the video, with one writing, "Munawar super," adding fire emojis. Another wrote, "Munawar is the jaan (life) of the show." A third one commented, "Aap bhi na public ko hasane ke leye kahi se bhi jugad kar lete ho (You somehow find a way to make the public laugh)."

A video shared by a fan account showed that Munawar ended up winning the final round of the task against his rival team leader Payal Rohatgi, despite his comedy. He performed a funny version of squats in the video, and said, "How is that possible."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. Munawar, who had spent a month in an Indore jail last year after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows, had entered the captivity-based reality show on the charges of a “joke gone wrong.”

