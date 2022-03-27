Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui's praise for Poonam Pandey's housework backfires; Kangana Ranaut asks, ‘Is she only here to..'

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui recently came out in support of his fellow team member Poonam Pandey on the show. However, the praises he had for her left both Poonam and host Kangana Ranaut amused. Munawar said he is impressed by Poonam's performance in tasks related to house chores, but others including Poonam and Kangana were left laughing at his choice of words. Also Read| Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut slams Kaaranvir Bohra for instigating Chetan Hansraj, says, 'he almost hit a doctor'

In the promo of the judgement day episode shared on MX Player's YouTube channel on Sunday, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, and Shivam Sharma could be seen wearing chains and locks on their neck. Munawar, who wasn't wearing such chains, was apparently asked which contestant among them he would like to save, and he named Poonam Pandey.

While explaining his reasons for supporting Poonam Pandey, Munawar focused on her expertise in the tasks related to house chores. He said, "Poonam because she is one of the strongest contestants. Plus, I don't want the team (blue team) to be at risk right now, we don't know what task we will get tomorrow."

He added, "Aur yaha pe jis tarah ke task hote hain, bahot ghar ko leke, aur wo papad ho ya koi bhi chiz mein bahot expertise hai uska, aata goondna, ye wo (the tasks that we are given here are very home oriented, and Poonam has an expertise in such tasks be it kneading a dough or making papads), so she is a strong contestant for the team also." He noted that Poonam is also a good listener and accepts when she finds some advice good which is why she should stay in the game.

Kangana noticed that Munawar's praises for Poonam were all about her skills in house chores, and asked him, "To aapne basically atta goondne ke liye, chakli banane ke liye, papad belne ke liye Poonam ko rakha hai (so you have basically kept Poonam to knead a dough and make other snacks)." Meanwhile, Poonam and other contestants broke into laughter.

Kangana then asked her, "Poonam I don't know whether to be happy, if I were you I wouldn't be happy." Munawar tried to explain that he finds Poonam to be good for the team overall, and added that he realised while he was speaking that his reasons are sounding wrong. Poonam also chimed in and said, "I also thought what is he going on about. I put in my best efforts in tasks."

Viewers also found the incident hilarious, but what caught their attention was the interactions between Kangana and Munawar. One wrote, "Kangana always smiles while talking to Munawar," while another commented, "Kangana and Munnawar share a mutual respect for each other which is visible in all their personal interactions. Also, the smile that both share, is so cute." A third one wrote, "One thing I have noticed is that whenever Kangana interact with Munawar she has a smile on her face."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. Six contestants have been evicted until now.

