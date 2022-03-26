Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut slams Kaaranvir Bohra for instigating Chetan Hansraj, says, 'he almost hit a doctor'

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut has slammed contestant Kaaranvir Bohra for instigating his fellow contestant Chetan Hansraj, who has now been evicted from the show. Kangana pointed out to Kaaranvir that Chetan's drama had become so vicious that he was almost going to raise his hands on a doctor. Also Read| Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj evicted in five days for misbehaving with jailor; viewers say, 'don't mess with Karan Kundrra'

Chetan Hansraj was evicted from the show on Saturday just five days after his entry after he misbehaved with the Jailor Karan Kundrra. A clip shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram account about his eviction had shown the actor in a closed room with a medical professional dressed in a PPE kit. In a new promo of the judgement day episode, Kangana is seen telling off Kaaranvir for the way he, Chetan, and other contestants treated frontline workers.

Kangana asked Kaaranvir, "Karan aapko pata hai, ki aapke aag lagane se, Chetan ne kitne bade drame kiye aur wo is hudd tak pahoch gaya tha ki wo doctors pe almost haath uthane waala tha, doctor jo ki hamare frontline warriors hain (Karan, do you know Chetan created such a huge drama because of your instigation. He was even going to raise his hands on a doctor, a frontline worker)?"

In response, Kaaranvir insisted that it wasn't his intention to instigate Chetan. He clarified, "I said something as a joke in the heat of the moment, and I am genuinely very sorry for that. "I am not someone who sees people as unequal. I said it by mistake." Kangana then told him and the other contestants, "All of you contestants came together against the makers of this show, the same show that has given you a platform and an opportunity. Karan you also say that it's your last chance. So you're going to bite the hand that feeds you?"

Kaaranvir noted that he and the rest of the contestants were frustrated because of the lack of ration, at which point Kangana questioned him why did they misbehave with the doctors. She pointed out that the doctors did not even have anything to do with the show and had only gone there because the contestants had demanded a checkup.

She added, "You guys bullied him, called him names. And Chetan, who is your friend, reached so far that he was going to raise his hand on him." Kaaranvir apologised again for his comments but insisted that Chetan is his own person and he and the other contestants had tried to calm him down. Kangana, however, wasn't convinced, and told Kaaranvir that he is the person most responsible for instigating other prisoners.

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. Five contestants have been evicted until now.

