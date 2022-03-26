Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj evicted in five days for misbehaving with jailor; viewers say, 'don't mess with Karan Kundrra'

Actor Chetan Hansraj has been evicted from Lock Upp just five days after his entry into the captivity-based reality show. Instead of being charge sheeted by his co-contestants during the elimination rounds or getting voted out by the viewers, Chetan was locked out of jail by the producers for misbehaving with jailor Karan Kundrra. Also Read| Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj to enter the show; jailed for being 'villain by choice'

A promo of the show shared on the Instagram account of Alt Balaji on Saturday had shown Chetan breaking the rules of the prison. The post, that announced Chetan's eviction, was shared with the caption, "Misbehaviour ko sirf dismissal milta hai yahan! @chetan_hansraj huye locked out (Misbehaviour is dismissed here, Chetan Hansraj is locked out, what do you think about it?)"

The video started with Anjali Arora saying the contestants get ready to take unnecessary actions after getting charge sheeted. Chetan then gets up and starts tampering with the rules written on a blackboard, amid warnings from his fellow contestants who say, "Don't remove!" Kaaranvir Bohra can be heard saying, "Chetan don't do this."

However, Chetan erases a part of the word jailor on the background to make it read tailor. Then he reads the new sentence, "Rules badalna tailor ki marji hai (tailor can change rules on his wishes)." As Kaaranvir Bohra asks Chetan why is he acting like this soon after telling the jailor that he is his fan, Chetan says, "I don't give a f*** about their rules. I won't follow any rules, what can they do?"

Another promo shared on the Instagram account showed Karan Kundrra telling Chetan that he has been evicted from the show. He said, "If there was someone else in your place, younger than me, I don't know how I would have reacted...Only because you're my senior, only because of that, I'm not losing my s*** here. You have one minute to say your goodbyes."

Viewers of the show expressed support to Karan in the comment section, with one writing, "Don’t mess with jailor Karan." Another commented, "Proud of you Karan Kundrra." A third one wrote, "Now they might have understood the fact there is a certain kine that you can't cross and don't even try to disrespect jailor KK."

Chetan was introduced as a prisoner in Lock Upp on Sunday, March 20. He was charged for being a “villain by choice”. With his exit, he has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated, after Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma, and Babita Phogat. Chetan had the shortest stint on Lock Upp as compared to the others, and he had not even been a part of host Kangana Ranaut's judgement day episodes.

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show recently introduced Mandana Karimi as its 16th contestant and Azma Fallah as a wild card entry.

