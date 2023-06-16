“Look at me, look at me, you lookin'?” Doja Cat's hot new single 'fiends attention’

Doja Cat released her long-awaited new single Attention on Friday, June 16. The song marks the beginning of a new era, and supposedly an album, for the lead artist of 2023.

Doja Cat poses in the press room with her awards(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The single was written and produced by Doja Cat, Y2K, and Rogét Chahayed. The music video was directed by Tanu Muino and shot in Los Angeles. The lyrics portray the eerie realities of fame as well as the interactions of media consumers with celebrities. The music video features Doja Cat walking past people on the streets as she belts out the lyrics.

Fans are applauding one particular section of the song which showcases Doja Cat's character. Recently, some people compared Doja Cat to Nicki Minaj, another female rapper. However, instead of using this song as an opportunity to demean Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat commends her. “Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit… Of course you bitches comparin' Doja to who the hottest”

Leading up to the drop, Doja Cat had teased the single with ‘The Scarlet Letter’-themed hints. On May 24, she tweeted “scarlet was here” with a blood drop emoji. On June 9, she tweeted, “scarlet’s watching.” with the same emoji. Over the weekend, she wrote, “let myself heal, scar finally sealed.”

The song was announced earlier this week when the star posted the release date along with the cover art featuring a bloody, upside-down letter ‘A’.

Doja Cat released her last solo single, Vegas, in 2022. The track featured in Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis. In 2021, she released her breakthrough LP Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It featured some of the artist's biggest hits, “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh)”. But in May, the rapper tweeted that her albums Planet Her (2021) and Hot Pink (2019) “were cash-grabs and yall fell for it”. The tweet was later deleted. Her only other release this year was her appearance on on SZA’s Kill Bill remix.

