Mackenzie Shirilla's father placed on administrative leave amid Netflix's series The Crash and ‘POTS’ claims

Recently released jail calls and text messages are providing new insights into the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman referred to as "hell on wheels," whose murder conviction has gained renewed attention due to Netflix’s new series The Crash.

New jail calls and texts reveal insights into Mackenzie Shirilla's case, as she seeks an appeal for her murder conviction.(Instagram /@kimkardashian/@netflix)

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Shirilla, now 21 years old, is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in prison for the murders of Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19. Prosecutors allege that she intentionally drove her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022. During the trial, prosecutors contended that Shirilla crashed into the building to conclude her toxic relationship with Russo, while Flanagan was merely an unfortunate passenger.

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder. She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death,” the prosecutors stated, as per Fox News.

The documents, made public by the Strongsville Police Department and covered by Fox 8, emerge as Shirilla has recently requested the Ohio Supreme Court to examine her case for the purpose of an appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Daterao Jugal Sudhir? Russia sentences Disney executive to 2.5 years after airport baggage search Mackenzie Shirilla': What events have transpired since 'The Crash'? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Daterao Jugal Sudhir? Russia sentences Disney executive to 2.5 years after airport baggage search Mackenzie Shirilla': What events have transpired since 'The Crash'? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the release of the documentary on May 15, law enforcement has made public text messages exchanged between Shirilla and her boyfriend, Russo, along with recordings of jailhouse calls and bodycam footage from the day of the incident, as reported by Fox 8. Mackenzie Shirilla's texts surface {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the release of the documentary on May 15, law enforcement has made public text messages exchanged between Shirilla and her boyfriend, Russo, along with recordings of jailhouse calls and bodycam footage from the day of the incident, as reported by Fox 8. Mackenzie Shirilla's texts surface {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The text messages, examined by the local news outlet, indicate that Shirilla expressed concerns to Russo regarding blackouts several years prior to the crash and again just weeks before it occurred, including a message dated July 2, 2022, in which she referred to what she termed her “worst blackout.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text messages, examined by the local news outlet, indicate that Shirilla expressed concerns to Russo regarding blackouts several years prior to the crash and again just weeks before it occurred, including a message dated July 2, 2022, in which she referred to what she termed her “worst blackout.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shirilla's legal representatives have contended that medical evidence may substantiate her assertion that she lost consciousness prior to the crash on July 31, 2022, which resulted in the deaths of Russo and Flanagan.

However, other communications depicted a more troubling aspect of the couple's relationship. It has been reported that Shirilla sent a message stating, "THIS IS WHY I J WANNA F---ING KMS [kill myself]" and "I’m gonna kill someone."

In a separate message, as reported by Fox 8, she urged Russo to "treat the girl who would die for you a little better."

In March 2022, Russo allegedly sent a text stating that Shirilla "hit me" and "tried to throw a rock at me."

Who is Mackenzie Shirilla's father?

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In addition to the newly revealed text messages, her father, Steve Shirilla, has been placed on administrative leave from his position at a Catholic school for his involvement in the documentary, as reported by WOIO-TV.

The outlet noted that the school, Mary Queen of Peace School, communicated to families that it is investigating allegations that a teacher at the institution "has demonstrated poor judgment."

Here's what Shirilla’s legal representatives contend

In a submission to the Ohio Supreme Court, which was examined by Fox News Digital, Shirilla’s legal representatives contend that her trial attorneys did not sufficiently investigate evidence indicating that she was afflicted with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, commonly known as POTS. They assert that this syndrome may have led to her losing consciousness prior to the collision.

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The defense claims that the condition was merely "cursorily referenced" during the trial, even though Shirilla and her family reportedly alerted her attorneys about it. Her legal team now argues that the trial counsel should have conducted a more thorough investigation and sought expert testimony to determine if POTS could explain Shirilla’s inability to brake before the impact.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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