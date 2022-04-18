Mahesh Babu brings home Audi electric car worth 1.19 crore, bats for 'clean green, sustainable future'

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is looking forward to the release of his forthcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, over the weekend brought home an Audi e-tron electric car worth ₹1.19 crore. Sharing a picture with his new car, Mahesh wrote that he’s batting for a green, sustainable future.

Mahesh took to Instagram to share a picture of his new car, where he could be seen posing next to it. The photo caption read, "Bringing a clean, green and sustainable future home. Excited for the #Audi experience.” Several fans applauded the actor's association with a green car. Many other fans called it the coming together of ‘two brands’. As per reports, the actor has also signed on as a brand ambassador for the German auto brand.

Mahesh Babu currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The two actors have been paired together for the first time in their careers. The producers recently confirmed that the film will release on May 27 in cinemas.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. In the film, Mahesh plays the role of a loan collector.

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh Babu will also team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. In 2019, Sandeep had pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately. This project will reportedly go on the floors early next year.

