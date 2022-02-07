Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan have a conversation as they drop son Arhaan at airport., fans hail their 'co-parenting'

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as they came to drop their son, Arhaan. The 19-year-old is currently enrolled in an international university abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika was seen in grey tights and jacket and sports shoes, with her hair tied in a bun. She wore double masks for safety. Arbaaz was in a white tee and denims while Arhaan was in a green and brown track suit and held a jacket on his shoulder for later.

Arhaan gave Malaika a hug and also greeted others who came to see him off. Malaika and Arbaaz also had a short conversation in the meantime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzi account shared their video on Instagram. Fans of Malaika and Arbaaz praised them for coming together for the sake of their son. A fan wrote, "Love the way they're doing parents' duties for their son." Another reacted, “co-parenting" with a heart icon. One more fan wrote, “It is good to see that they are cordial with each other."

The two got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Arbaaz had once opened up about Arhaan's reaction to their divorce. He told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I guess we underestimate the intelligence of children. My boy was almost 12 years old and he had a fair understanding. We like to think otherwise. He was aware of what was happening. They can sense it, you know. They can smell things in the house. So there was not much needed to sit him down and explain things to him. But, he was pretty much aware and it was all ok."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Malaika Arora on being judged for the way she dresses: ‘At the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid’

"It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter the differences we had led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to make this equation as okay as possible," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON