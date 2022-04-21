Malaika Arora reveals car accident has left her with trauma: 'There was too much blood'

Malaika Arora recently had a narrow escape when she was involved in a car accident. The model-cum-actor was injured and even spent time in the hospital but has since returned home and even resumed work. However, in a recent interview, Malaika admitted that though she is healing physically, mentally 'it doesn’t go away completely'. Malaika also talked about how the incident has given her trauma. Also read: Malaika Arora returns to work after car accident; says 'feels good to be back on set'

The incident occurred on April 2 in Khopoli, Maharashtra when Malaika's Range Rover was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She sustained minor injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital the following day.

Picture of Malaika's car after accident.

Recalling the impact of the incident, Malaika told Mid-Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”,

The actor even said that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, there was a time when she wasn't sure if she was alive or dead. She added, “I was in shock. [On collision], my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital.” Earlier this week, Malaika returned to work, sharing a picture from the set, having been on complete bed rest for two weeks. The actor admitted she "was exhausted on the first day of the shoot" though.

Malaika and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor recently attended actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception. Last week, Malaika had shared an old picture of herself from the US, in which she was seen looking outside the window. Along with the picture, she also gave an update to her fans.

She wrote, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff."

